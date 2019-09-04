4 Ways Premed Students Can Make an Impact in Nonclinical Settings

Clinical experience is a key component of a strong medical school application. Clinical experience is encouraged because it can help…

Clinical experience is a key component of a strong medical school application. Clinical experience is encouraged because it can help aspiring physicians understand what the medical profession entails and whether they are suited for it. However, given their limited medical knowledge and lack of credentials, there is fairly little that premedical students can do to have an impact on the health and well-being of others in a clinical capacity.

Yet there are avenues through which premeds can have such an impact outside a clinic or hospital. Here are four examples of nonclinical activities that premeds can get involved in to positively affect the health of others and impress medical schools:

— Providing health education.

— Promoting lifestyle changes.

— Getting involved in screening campaigns.

— Supporting nonprofits that provide medical care to the underserved.

Providing health education. While it is not possible as a premed to provide medical treatment, you can make a difference by offering health education within the community. In the past, we have had students go into the inner city to teach high school students about safe sex, or visit retirement homes and provide education about healthy eating.

Recently, one of our Persian-speaking students helped translate health information from English to Persian and distributed it within his local community, where many elderly Persian speakers lived.

If you plan to get involved in a health education campaign, it is important you spend time educating yourself on the topic first. Also, work under the mentorship or support of a medical professional or someone with expertise who can review the topic with you and ensure you are providing people with correct information.

Promoting lifestyle changes. Many people are knowledgeable about how to live a healthy life but still have difficulty engaging in the right health habits. Another way to take on a more active role in having an impact on the health of others is to work with communities that are susceptible to certain diseases or that have health issues.

This may come in a lot of different forms. For example, you may serve as a volunteer coach for a youth basketball team in the inner city to help engage at-risk youth in physical activity. One of our former students went to homeless shelters in his town, where he organized weekly walking groups and cooking sessions with the residents to promote healthier habits for those at risk for diabetes.

Getting involved in screening campaigns. Screening is very important because it helps to ensure that disease is detected early and that patients receive the right care.

Screening campaigns often require a lot of effort to set up and run. Fortunately, as a premed student, you can get involved and assist. Look for community clinics or organizations within your local area that run health fairs or find national organizations focused on certain health issues, such as diabetes, and see if their local chapters provide screening events. You can also get involved with university campus screening campaigns.

For instance, one student helped promote a screening campaign for sexually transmitted infections on his college campus, where he and his peers encouraged college students to get tested for STIs. In screenings, you not only help set up and promote campaigns, but you can sometimes even participate by, for example, learning to measure blood pressure and identifying individuals with hypertension.

Supporting nonprofits that provide medical care to the underserved. One of the big challenges in health care is providing care to those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, both in the U.S. and abroad. If you find organizations that provide support and medical care in underserved communities, you can help raise money for these organizations.

The funds may be used to buy needed equipment for a hospital in an underserved area, or to support a program to train physicians from rural areas, who can go back and practice in their home region. By putting together a fundraising campaign online, holding a fundraising event or writing a grant proposal, you could obtain the necessary funds to have a tangible impact for a long time on the health of a community in need.

While clinical experience may be very exciting for someone aspiring to become a physician, these nonclinical activities can serve as an opportunity to become further involved and to augment clinical experiences. By becoming engaged in such activities, you can also learn leadership, improve your ability to work in teams and hone your communication skills.

Moreover, by showing you are passionate about improving health on a large scale, you further demonstrate your commitment to the well-being of others and make yourself a more attractive medical school candidate.

