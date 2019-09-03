3 Interview Questions to Ask Medical Schools to Determine Fit

For prospective doctors, choosing which medical school to attend is possibly the most important educational decision you will ever make.…

For prospective doctors, choosing which medical school to attend is possibly the most important educational decision you will ever make. While visiting program websites is a good way to get an overview of the schools to which you are applying, the best time to gauge your fit for a program is when you visit campus on interview day.

Though an interview implies a certain dynamic — the medical school as the interviewer and the candidate as the interviewee — reversing these roles to ask questions of your interviewer can yield valuable information not found elsewhere in your tour or information session.

[Read: Prepare Answers to Frequently Asked Medical School Interview Questions.]

These three sets of questions can help you start a conversation about what kind of fit you would be for a particular school:

— What kinds of students thrive in your curriculum? What sets your curriculum apart?

— How does this school define a “great physician?” How does it envision its students eventually using their M.D. degrees?

— What unique clinical experiences are available to students? What local population of patients does this school work with?

What kinds of students thrive in your curriculum? What sets your curriculum apart? Though all accredited U.S. medical school curriculums must adhere to rigorous Liaison Committee on Medical Education, or LCME, standards, medical schools do have some space to tailor their curriculums to their individual educational goals. Some programs rely heavily on problem-based learning, for example, while others still turn to the traditional lecture format.

The length of the preclinical curriculum varies as well. Students at schools like Columbia University in New York and Harvard University in Massachusetts may spend less than a year and a half in classroom study before beginning their rotations, while at other institutions the standard two-year preclinical curriculum reigns supreme. Still other schools, like Dartmouth College in New Hampshire with its new 20-month preclinical curriculum, sit somewhere in the middle.

With such curricular variation, researching what qualities help students succeed at a particular medical school is prudent to explore on interview day. After all, when it comes time to choose a program, you want to select one with a curriculum that is suited to your learning strengths.

[Read: Find Medical Schools That Match Your Learning Style.]

How does this school define a “great physician?” How does it envision its students eventually using their M.D. degrees? Some medical schools focus on creating great clinicians. Others like to make great researchers. And still others create innovators who commonly enter industries like biotechnology.

At your interview, ask what careers students have pursued once they have received their degrees, what proportion of students select a traditional residency and what the school envisions for its graduates. You want to ensure that your long-term goals align with those of the program you choose.

[Read: What to Ask During Medical School Admissions Interviews.]

If you are intent on carving out a career rich in academic clinical research, for instance, a school focused on creating great community primary care providers might not be the best fit for you.

What unique clinical experiences are available to students? What local population of patients does this school work with? Location, hospital affiliations, the number and types of elective rotations, and more all contribute to the clinical learning environment and can affect a student’s readiness for a residency at the end of medical school.

Additionally, your specific interests — disadvantaged urban populations, Native American health or rural health, for example — can either be nurtured or not included at your home institution during your clinical years.

On your interview days, it is important to ask about the clinical experiences that set your prospective schools apart. Does this medical school allow room for multiple away electives if it does not reach your areas of interest? Are there regional or ethnographic qualities in the clinical environment that are particularly attractive to you? And finally, are there any drawbacks to the clinical environment that limit the educational experience or the pursuit of your interests in any way?

More from U.S. News

Common Medical School Interview Questions: 4 Tips to Prepare Answers

Keep Anxiety in Check During Medical School Interview

3 Steps to Take After Medical School Interviews

3 Interview Questions to Ask Medical Schools to Determine Fit originally appeared on usnews.com