3 Common Mistakes to Avoid in an Online AP Course

For students whose high schools offer a limited number of Advanced Placement classes or none, the option to take an online AP course can be quite appealing. But for students who have never taken an online class before, the adjustment period may negatively influence their grades.

Here are three common mistakes that first-time online AP enrollees make, as well as solutions for each:

— Misunderstanding how your participation grade works.

— Using only electronic study materials.

— Failing to familiarize yourself with supporting resources.

Misunderstanding how your participation grade works. In most in-person courses, participation accounts for a certain percentage of your grade. Online classes are no exception, though participation in such courses may be slightly different.

Many instructors of online courses create forum questions that students must respond to weekly in order to earn their participation points. Many teachers also require that, in addition to creating their own original posts, students reply substantively to several classmates’ posts to stimulate academic discussion.

Additionally, some online instructors measure participation based on student activity during live lectures, when applicable. Teachers may look for students to write relevant comments in the live chat box during class or to raise their hands virtually, should any questions arise.

If you have the option, familiarize yourself with your online learning platform before classes start so that you know what to expect and how to navigate the different features. Furthermore, carefully read the section of your syllabus about course participation and ask your instructor to clarify any questions as soon as possible. Then, begin participating!

Using only electronic study materials. Electronic study materials offer several benefits. They’re weightless and highly portable, for instance. In surveys, students claim that they prefer e-books to printed books and that they read more effectively from screens.

However, a 2017 study proves the opposite: Students better understood information in texts that were longer than one page when they read it on paper. The cause is believed to be the “disruptive effect that scrolling has on comprehension.”

The study also notes that for general reading comprehension questions, the medium did not make a difference. In fact, students were able to read texts faster on screens. However, participants’ performance on specific text-related questions was superior when they read printed, as opposed to digital, texts.

This finding is not to discourage students from using electronic study materials altogether. Rather, students should rely on a combination of electronic and printed texts, depending on the purpose of the task. Turn to electronic texts for assignments that necessitate reading many pages and gathering only the main ideas. If you must be able to pick out details, however, opt for a printed text.

Failing to familiarize yourself with supporting resources. The course instructor is one of your most important resources, especially when it comes to an online class. Course instructors are generally available daily via email, and they may even provide you with additional contact information, such as their Skype username or phone number.

Given the lack of in-person contact associated with online courses, connecting with instructors outside of class is a must.

Another smart reason to stay in touch with your instructor is that he or she can point you in the direction of other resources that can help you with the course. Your instructor can likely recommend an assortment of free websites, databases and outside reading that can supplement course content.

Also remember to check out any texts your instructor lists as suggested reading in the syllabus. Suggested readings often provide more detail about topics that a course textbook only briefly touches upon.

Finally, if the school offers it, take advantage of online writing support for assistance with essays and research papers.

Following these three tips can help you use online AP courses to your advantage.

