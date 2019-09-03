3 Bladder Cancer Prevention Tips

More than 80,000 new cases of bladder cancer will be diagnosed this year, and approximately 17,000 people will die from…

More than 80,000 new cases of bladder cancer will be diagnosed this year, and approximately 17,000 people will die from the disease in 2019. The good news is that the incidence rates of bladder cancer among the American population have been declining. Although it’s true that there’s nothing you can do about certain bladder cancer risk factors, such as your age, gender, race, ethnicity and family of origin, there are three significant risk factors that you can influence:

Three of the best ways to help prevent bladder cancer are:

— Quit smoking — or don’t start.

— Drink more water.

— Improve your diet.

Quit smoking — or don’t start. According to the American Cancer Society, people who smoke are at least three times more likely to develop bladder cancer than those who don’t smoke. If this statistic isn’t striking enough, consider a 2011 study by the National Institutes of Health that found that half of all bladder cancer cases are discovered in people who smoke. At this point, in 2019, most people know that cigarette smoking is bad for us, all the way around. But what about popular alternatives to traditional tobacco cigarettes — like vaping or e-cigarettes? Heavily advertised and readily available today, many people believe these devices are safe alternatives to cigarette smoking. While some studies suggest e-cigarettes are a “safer” alternative than traditional cigarettes, that doesn’t mean that they’re safe. One 2018 study reported that some of the same carcinogens were identified in both e-cigarette liquids and cigarettes. The bottom line here: Quitting smoking is single-handedly the best thing you can control in reducing your bladder cancer risk. And if you haven’t ever smoked, don’t start.

Drink more water. You can think of your bladder as the temporary storage unit. It’s where the toxins are stored that have been filtered out of the blood by the kidneys. Though I know it isn’t pleasant to think about, there is a lot of yuck that can build up in the bladder. Prolonged exposure of the inner lining of the bladder to these toxins may even cause cancer. Therefore, it’s important to dilute the toxins in urine by drinking lots of water. It is also crucial to not hold urine for too long in the bladder — so if you feel the need to “go,” then go to the bathroom as soon as the urge presents itself. Keeping urine in the bladder isn’t good for your body. Hydrating and urinating regularly are fantastic bladder cancer prevention strategies that anyone can accomplish. The question is, what’s enough? While there are varying opinions on this topic, and the number of ounces depends on your lifestyle, on average, a daily intake of about 15.5 cups for men and 11.5 cups for women is adequate.

Improve your diet. In 2016, a study in the journal Investigative and Clinical Urology indicated that while there are no valid links between the consumption of certain foods and bladder cancer development, there is evidence to suggest that a diet rich in fruits and vegetables and low in processed meats is beneficial and may provide protection against bladder cancer. Again, I am sure the fact that fruits and vegetables are really good for you is no surprise. But are you eating enough of them? When looking at your plate for any given meal, is it comprised of more fresh, whole foods and lean proteins than refined and processed ingredients? Eating healthy doesn’t have to be expensive. Commit to making more of your meals at home so you know all of the ingredients going into them. Doing this will likely save you money, as well.

When it comes to reducing your bladder cancer risk, you have a lot more control than you might think. Committing to lifestyle changes and healthier living may seem daunting at first, but I can assure you that you will be doing your bladder — and your whole body — a huge favor, even if you can’t see it.

