10 Top Lunchbox Ideas From Nutritionists

Ever wonder what dietitians, who are experts in healthy food, feed their own kids? I was rather curious to see what went into the lunchboxes of their kiddos. Plus, I’m always looking for new ideas for the lunchboxes of my three kids. I asked registered dietitians from around the country to tell me the most favored packed lunch in their home.

1. Breakfast for lunch.

2. Superfood tuna salad.

3. Deconstructed pizza.

4. Veggies and dips.

5. A medley of finger foods.

6. Warm chili.

7. Fruit and chicken kebabs.

8. Fruit and cheese kebabs.

9. Wraps.

10. Whole-grain tortillas and salsa.

Breakfast for Lunch

Holley Grainger, registered dietitian, lunchbox-packing mom and owner of Cleverful Living with Holley Grainger, says “A bento box packed with breakfast foods is a favorite lunch in our household. I fill each section in the bento lunchbox with a variety of nutritious options.” For example, Grainger fills one section with a whole grain option, like a waffle, muffin or a few mini pancakes, and then rounds out the box with a boiled egg for protein, berries or melon for vitamins and fiber and sliced avocado for healthy fat. “My children are able to enjoy their favorites like a whole-grain waffle, muffin or pancakes.”

Superfood Tuna Salad

What’s a Superfood Tuna Salad? Katie Sullivan Morford, author of “Best Lunch Box Ever” (Chronicle Books, 2013), explains that it’s a favorite for both her kids and for her. She makes it “with one can of tuna and one can of wild salmon, so it’s packed with quality protein and healthy omega-3 fats. I use equal parts mayo and low- or nonfat Greek yogurt, making it lower in saturated fat than typical tuna salad. I add lots of diced fennel and celery.” Morford then makes a sandwich on whole grain bread with romaine lettuce added for nutrition and crunch.

Deconstructed Pizza

Registered dietitian Emma Anstine says one of the most beloved prepackaged lunch items she used to get in her lunchbox was a “build your own pizza.” But instead of buying the prepackaged kinds, she recommends you pack your kid’s lunchbox with simple pizza-making ingredients. These can include 100% whole-wheat bagel thins or 100% whole-wheat pita bread, ¼ cup each of tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese, ½ cup of sliced bell peppers, zucchini, squash, spinach or tomatoes and optional grilled chicken or chicken sausage.

Many bento boxes now have compartments that are resealable for dressings and sauces. “This lunch idea includes the trifecta of whole grains, vegetables and protein,” says Anstine. “Not only will your child have fun making their own pizza, they will be putting the vegetables on the meal themselves, making eating veggies fun.”

Veggies and Dips

“My most loved lunchbox idea, the one that guarantees kids will eat their veggies, is packing dipping sauces in small containers,” explains registered dietitian Jodi Danen, author of Create Kids Club, a site for busy moms interested in simple, healthy meals and family travel ideas. “In my years as a food service director, I’ve witnessed firsthand the increased vegetable intake when children are offered a sauce to dip their veggies.”

Some favorite sauces Danen recommends include ranch, honey mustard and guacamole. She recommends serving the sauce or dip in small containers to cut back on waste, and kids love the small sizes.

A Hodgepodge of Finger Foods

Sara Haas, author, chef and dietitian at Consultant Culinary Nutritionist in Chicago, says “My daughter loves having small amounts of many things, so the bento box works well for us.” Currently pulling rank in Haas’s household are whole-grain crackers, cheese sticks, berries (or any fruit), pistachios, carrot “coins” and popcorn.

“I love that she eats this way at lunch. It means that she’s getting a variety of foods, which means a variety of nutrients,” explains Haas. “Often, as parents we think that a “meal” has to look a certain way. I’m of the camp that a meal can look like anything, as long as it is mostly nourishing and includes foods your kid will eat. Eating this way also keeps things fun for you and for them.”

Warm Chili

Warm foods also make an appearance on this list. Heather Mangieri, sports dietitian and author of “Fueling Young Athletes,” sends her kiddos to school with chili that she keeps warm in a food jar or soup thermos. “Kids need a high-quality, nourishing lunch but don’t usually have a ton of time to eat. That’s why chili makes a great option.”

Chili incorporates loads of the good stuff kids need, including fiber, protein, vitamins and minerals — an all-in-one meal. Mangieri recommends heating it up before school, then transferring it to a high-quality food jar or soup thermos for a warm, hearty meal that’s ready to eat.

Fruit and Chicken Kebabs

“Most kids don’t eat enough fruits and vegetables, so when my boys were in elementary school, I would often pack colorful, produce-filled kebabs,” says Liz Weiss, a registered dietitian nutritionist who hosts Liz’s Healthy Table podcast and blog. Weiss makes her kebabs by using wooden skewers and alternating halved strawberries, green grapes and diced chicken (either leftovers from the night before or thickly-sliced deli turkey or chicken). Another popular combo in Weiss’s house was mozzarella balls and yellow and red cherry tomatoes. “Kebabs are an easy way to shake things up in a lunchbox, and they provide a playful way to weave nutritious fruits and veggies into a child’s mid-day meal.”

Fruit and Cheese Kebabs

Notice a pattern? Kebabs are certainly a healthy lunchbox favorite among dietitian’s kids. “My boys aren’t big on sandwiches, so one of my favorite ways to add protein and variety to their lunchbox is by making fruit and cheese kabobs,” explains NJ-based dietitian Erin Palinski-Wade, creator of Healthy Mom Happy Family and author of “2 Day Diabetes Diet .”

“My kids get so excited by the colorful, fun ‘food-on-a-stick,’ and I feel great that they are filling up on protein, fiber and antioxidants.” Palinski-Wade also loves how easy it can be to vary this lunchbox staple from one meal to the next, “One day it’s raspberries and blueberries paired with mozzarella cheese, and the next day it’s grapes and cheddar cheese. The combinations are limitless. And when I want to get really creative, I use cookie cutters to create fun shapes with the fruit and cheese for an even more exciting lunchbox surprise.”

Wraps

Jill Castle, child nutrition expert at www.JillCastle.com asked her 17-year-old son what his favorite lunchbox meals was that she packed. “According to him, wraps are his favorite with turkey, lettuce, avocado and a bit of mayo. He also loves carrots and ranch, pretzels and the occasional cookie.” Castle, a mom and a pediatric nutritionist, loves packing wraps because “I can squeeze all kinds of nutritious foods into them. On a large tortilla, I’ll swipe hummus, smashed avocado or mustard/mayo along the surface. Then, I’ll select a protein base, such as turkey or ham, and add veggies like lettuce, shredded carrots or cabbage and/or avocado. Sometimes I make a meat and veggie wrap; other times I keep it vegetarian. Wraps are easy to make, are a vehicle for lots of variety and easy for kids to eat.”

Mexican Monday

Joan Salge Blake, a nutrition professor at Boston University and the host of the hit health and wellness podcast SpotOn!, recommends packing whole-grain tortilla chips, plenty of fresh salsa, reduced-fat cheddar cheese wedges, baby carrots and a clementine. “Kids love salsa and equally enjoy dunking high-fiber, whole grains and baby carrots in this spicy veggie winner. The cheese wedges add calcium, and the clementine is a sweet, easy-to-peel addition,” explains Salge Blake. “Pack money for a carton of milk and you have a lunch that will be a kid pleaser with servings from the majority of the food groups.”

