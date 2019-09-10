10 Signs of Burnout at Work

Whether you love your job or hate it, overdoing it at work has the potential to harm your health. A…

Whether you love your job or hate it, overdoing it at work has the potential to harm your health. A 2018 study from Yale revealed that 1 in 5 highly engaged employees were at risk of burnout. These enthusiastic but committed-to-a-fault workers have been referred to in Harvard Business Review as the ” engaged-exhausted.”

Burnout can occur among those who are less engaged at work too, when long hours and intense projects continue piling up well past the breaking point. Nearly a quarter of 7,500 full-time employees who responded to a 2018 Gallup survey feel work burnout very often or always, and another 44 percent feel burned out at work sometimes. Burned out workers are 23 percent more likely to end up visiting the emergency room than those who don’t feel burned out, according to the study.

Work burnout or job burnout can be defined as the result of when someone is so overwhelmed that physical and mental exhaustion sets in, as well as negativity and disengagement from your job. The consequences of burnout include the possibility of suffering from the ill-effects of high stress, such as increased risk of a heart attack and the development of many other health problems, from high blood pressure to insomnia and chronic fatigue.

An important part of burnout prevention is being able to recognize the signs of job burnout so you can make changes before it’s too late. See if any of the 10 burnout symptoms below sound familiar and start your journey to burnout recovery.

Signs of burnout include:

— Loss of focus.

— Pessimism and cynicism.

— Irritability.

— Loss of motivation.

— Dread.

— Change in sleep habits.

— Physical ailments such as headaches or stomachaches.

— Drop in energy.

— Trouble getting out of bed for work or getting started.

— Feeling dissatisfied about your achievements.

You’re losing focus.

It’s hard to concentrate in a state of burnout. This job burnout symptom may emerge when you find yourself trying to manage an unreasonable number of tasks or simply buried in expectations from your boss and even yourself. The more pressure you experience, the easier it is to become overwhelmed and lose focus on your larger goals and the big picture.

You’re feeling critical of your company and colleagues.

Pessimism and cynicism are early warning signs of burnout. It’s hard to feel positive about what you’re doing when you’re overwhelmed and unable to stem the tide of incoming projects — and it’s easy then to misdirect your feelings of anger and disappointment about this toward the people you’re working with or even the entire organization.

You’re feeling irritable and ineffective.

When too much is heaped on your plate, it becomes seemingly impossible to reach your goals with any degree of competence or composure. As balls are dropped and commitments are missed, it can affect your sense of self-confidence and professionalism. This may cause you to feel annoyed at the situation and disillusioned with your position or career.

You lack motivation.

Multitasking is stressful and can make you feel frenetic. Too much time spent trying to do 10 things at once eventually takes its toll on your motivation. You may not even want to drill down on your projects and tasks, recognizing that you aren’t able to give each item the attention that it deserves.

You experience dread on Sunday night and every morning before work.

Once you have entered the burnout zone, you’ll feel visceral physical and mental resistance to continuing in the same vein. This isn’t just the Sunday blues because you don’t want the weekend to end; it’s a strong feeling of fear, dread or panic about returning to the office.

Your sleep habits are changing.

Burnout can lead to one of two things when it comes to your sleep habits: You may find yourself staying up later than your usual bedtime due to anxiety and worry about how much you have to resolve in the office the next day, or you could find yourself feeling so fatigued and overwhelmed that you collapse into bed as soon as you get home from work. Either way, these disrupted sleep patterns are unhealthy.

You have trouble getting out of bed for work or getting started.

Like the point above, when you’re dreading work due to burnout, it can make it harder to rise in the morning and get started on your day. You might also find that once you’ve reached the office, you don’t feel like doing your work.

You’re developing aches and pains.

The Mayo Clinic points to unexplained “physical complaints” as another sign of burnout. These ailments and health issues that arise in response to experiencing burnout might include headaches, stomach pain and bowel issues.

You notice a drop in energy.

Working too hard and spending too much time in the job can eventually deplete you. Dealing with stressors on the job, such as a demanding boss and unrealistic deadlines, can understandably sap your energy. So can performing a job that feels too boring, since it takes your energy to try to stay connected and engaged with your tasks.

You’re feeling dissatisfied about your achievements.

When you love your job and feel engaged in your work, part of the satisfaction comes from celebrating your accomplishments. But if you’re burned out, you might not be able to enjoy what you’ve done, and instead feel demoralized and dissatisfied even after workplace successes occur.

Burnout Recovery and Burnout Prevention

No matter how busy you are, though, if you recognize some or all of the signs above, there’s no need to accept burnout as a foregone conclusion. The most important step you can take is to go back to the basics — getting enough rest, eating right and exercising — that you may have neglected when on overdrive. Part of your burnout recovery may also include learning to say no to projects that you can’t really handle on top of your current workload or asking for help accomplishing your goals. This can be uncomfortable at first but is necessary to maintain sanity.

Another important step is to unplug from the demands of your job for enough time to recalibrate your feelings toward work. Whether that means refusing to work through the weekend by setting expectations with your boss and team upfront, or using a few vacation days to get back to your center, taking proactive steps to stay balanced is a necessary reality of work in today’s world. Don’t neglect it for too long.

