10 Most, Least Expensive Private Colleges

Over the last 20 years, the average cost of tuition and fees at private colleges in the U.S. has increased dramatically.

For the 2019-2020 academic year, private colleges are charging an average of $36,162, according to the 785 ranked schools that reported this data to U.S. News in an annual survey. But some can cost much more: Among the top 10 most expensive private colleges, tuition and fees cost $59,131 on average. There are 120 ranked private colleges that have sticker prices above $50,000, U.S. News data shows.

Topping the list of most expensive private colleges is once again Columbia University, with tuition and fees exceeding $61,000 this year. The New York school is ranked No. 3 in the 2020 Best National Universities rankings, which encompass schools that are often research-oriented and offer a full range of undergraduate majors as well as master’s and doctoral programs.

Including Columbia, three of the top 10 most expensive private colleges appear within the top 30 of the National Universities rankings, and six are ranked within the top 50 among National Liberal Arts Colleges, schools that emphasize undergraduate education and award at least half of their degrees in the liberal arts fields of study.

Many of the most expensive private colleges raised prices this year. Tuition and fees at Columbia are up 4% over last year, according to U.S. News data. The University of Chicago, which again holds the spot for the second most expensive private school, similarly raised its tuition and fees 4% this year.

It’s typical for private colleges to have more expensive sticker prices than public schools, though the former often offer more generous institutional grants and scholarships to attract students and bring down the net price a family actually pays for college. At the University of Chicago, for example, students with an annual household income of less than $125,000 can receive free tuition and fees.

Among the 10 least expensive private colleges, the average cost of tuition and fees is $10,541. The cost can be as low as $5,790, which is what Brigham Young University–Provo in Utah charges for 2019-2020. Led by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, only church members can benefit from this discounted price. Non-Latter-day Saints pay double: $11,580.

Alice Lloyd College in Kentucky is also on the list of least expensive private colleges, with a price tag of $12,230, but many students don’t pay this amount. The college offers a free-tuition guarantee for students originating from one of 108 central Appalachian counties in states like Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. In exchange, students must participate in a work program.

The least expensive private colleges are located mostly in Southern states, like Rust College in Mississippi and Amridge University in Alabama, with the exceptions of one school in the West, Brigham Young, and one in the Midwest, National Louis University in Illinois.

Even among some of these colleges, tuition and fees increased over last year, which is typical: According to the College Board, among all institution types, private nonprofit colleges have had the biggest hikes in tuition costs in recent years.

The tables below show the schools that charge the most and least tuition and fees in 2019-2020. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

Most Expensive Schools

Least Expensive Schools

U.S. News surveyed more than 1,900 colleges and universities for our 2019 survey of undergraduate programs. Schools self-reported myriad data regarding their academic programs and the makeup of their student body, among other areas, making U.S. News’ data the most accurate and detailed collection of college facts and figures of its kind. While U.S. News uses much of this survey data to rank schools for our annual Best Colleges rankings, the data can also be useful when examined on a smaller scale. U.S. News will now produce lists of data, separate from the overall rankings, meant to provide students and parents a means to find which schools excel, or have room to grow, in specific areas that are important to them. While the data come from the schools themselves, these lists are not related to, and have no influence over, U.S. News’ rankings of Best Colleges, Best Graduate Schools or Best Online Programs. The tuition and fees data above are correct as of Sept. 9, 2019.

