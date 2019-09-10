Countries and the Distribution of Political Power In the United Kingdom, that country’s Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Boris…

Countries and the Distribution of Political Power

In the United Kingdom, that country’s Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament was illegal. In the United States, meanwhile, House Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump following charges from a whistleblower that Trump inappropriately used presidential power to enlist a foreign leader’s help into investigating a political adversary.

The tensions between the executive, legislative and judicial branches are part of the larger checks and balances essential for democracies to function. In a report released earlier this year, however, the Washington-based Freedom House warned that assaults on freedom of speech, alterations in the electoral process and public anxieties over immigration have helped lead to a 13-year decline in global democracy.

Data from the 2019 Best Countries report, a perceptions-based study with data coming from an annual international survey, provides additional context to how evenly distributed political power is among countries. More than 20,000 people were asked to evaluate 80 countries based on power distribution, an attribute used to assess the most transparent nations.

The following are the top 10 countries seen to have well-distributed political power. The United States failed to make the list, finishing at No. 15. Panama finished last among the 80 nations, followed by Ecuador and South Africa.

10. Netherlands

Well-Distributed Political Power Rank: 10

2019 Best Countries Rank: 11

9. Australia

Well-Distributed Political Power Rank: 9

2019 Best Countries Rank: 7

8. United Kingdom

Well-Distributed Political Power Rank: 8

2019 Best Countries Rank: 5

7. Germany

Well-Distributed Political Power Rank: 7

2019 Best Countries Rank: 4

6. Denmark

Well-Distributed Political Power Rank: 6

2019 Best Countries Rank: 13

5. Sweden

Well-Distributed Political Power Rank: 5

2019 Best Countries Rank: 6

4. Canada

Well-Distributed Political Power Rank: 4

2019 Best Countries Rank: 3

3. Switzerland

Well-Distributed Political Power Rank: 3

2019 Best Countries Rank: 1

2. Norway

Well-Distributed Political Power Rank: 2

2019 Best Countries Rank: 9

1. Finland

Well-Distributed Political Power Rank: 1

2019 Best Countries Rank: 14

