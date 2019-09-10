10 Colleges With the Most Undergraduates

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in…

Though some college hopefuls want to attend a small undergraduate institution with a close-knit community where virtually everybody knows everyone else, others prefer bigger schools where they can blend into a crowd.

Prospective college students may also find large undergraduate institutions appealing because these schools tend to offer a large number and variety of student clubs and sports teams. Plus, many provide an abundance of undergraduate research opportunities.

Students eager to attend one of the nation’s largest colleges can consult the undergraduate enrollment statistics that 1,256 ranked schools provided to U.S. News in an annual survey.

Among these colleges and universities, the average number of undergraduates in fall 2018 was 6,365. But at the 10 schools with the most students, the average was 45,807 undergrads.

Nine of these 10 schools are National Universities, which are academic institutions that offer a variety of undergraduate, master’s and doctoral programs and that also typically conduct research. The one exception is Broward College in Florida, which is designated as a Regional College, meaning that it is an undergraduate-focused institution that grants less than half of its degrees in liberal arts fields. All but one of these 10 academic institutions are public schools; the outlier is Liberty University, which is a private Christian school in Virginia.

The University of Central Florida once again had the largest enrollment by far, with 58,913 students. That enormous undergraduate cohort stands in stark contrast to the number of students enrolled at the smallest ranked school: Marlboro College, a liberal arts school in Vermont that had only 146 students.

Below is a list of the 10 colleges that enrolled the most undergraduates in fall 2018. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

