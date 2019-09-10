The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in…

An MBA can go a long way in lifting career aspirations and salaries. U.S. News data shows that MBA graduates often earn more than $100,000 annually. At the 10 MBA programs where grads received the highest compensation — which were all among the top 12 highest-ranked programs in the 2020 Best Business Schools rankings — the average salary and bonus was $166,999.

But earning that MBA starts with getting in. Here’s a look at schools that accept nearly all MBA applicants.

The acceptance rate at the 10 graduate business schools listed below averages 94.1%, according to U.S. News data collected from 130 ranked institutions that reported this data in an annual survey. Comparatively, the average acceptance rate at these 10 programs is more than 40 percentage points higher than the national average of 52.2% among all ranked programs. By contrast, the average acceptance rate at the 10 most selective business programs is 15.7%, according to U.S. News data.

One MBA program, the Palumbo-Donahue School of Business at Duquesne University in Pennsylvania, accepted 100% of applicants. That acceptance rate stands in sharp contrast to the 6.1% of applicants admitted by the Stanford University Graduate School of Business, the most selective MBA program in the U.S. and the second highest-rated after the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

The 10 business schools with the highest acceptance rates are all ranked from 99-131. U.S. News calculates but does not publish individual ranks for the bottom one-fourth of schools.

Below is a list of the 10 business schools that admitted the highest percentage of applicants to their full-time MBA programs in fall 2018. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

