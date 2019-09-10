10 Best Low-Stress, High-Paying Jobs

Balance demands of the workplace with your personal life. Achieving a healthy work-life balance is a priority for many people.…

Balance demands of the workplace with your personal life.

Achieving a healthy work-life balance is a priority for many people. They want to earn a good paycheck while still having the time and energy to pursue personal interests and spend time with their families.

While there is no guarantee of a stress-free work environment, the following 10 jobs all have below-average stress levels based upon interviews and extensive research by staff at U.S. News & World Report. They also offer good income potential, with each occupation having a median income of at least $50,000, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Wind turbine technician

Median salary: $53,880

Expected job growth by 2028: 57%

Wind turbine technicians have one of the fastest-growing jobs in the nation, thanks to the growing prevalence of wind farms and demand for renewable energy. A short-term certificate is usually sufficient training for technicians who are hired to inspect and maintain wind turbines. They may replace worn parts, troubleshoot technical programs and collect data as well. For many people, this is a low-stress job. However, if you’re afraid of heights, you may want to pass on this occupation.

Survey researcher

Median salary: $54,270

Expected job growth by 2028: 1%

While jobs for survey researchers are expected to remain flat in the coming years, those who do pursue this career can expect to earn a good income and endure minimal stress. Often employed by research firms, corporations, nonprofits and polling organizations, survey researchers design surveys, determine the survey method and analyze results. These surveys may be used for public opinion, research or marketing purposes. To land a job as a survey researcher, it helps if you have a master’s degree.

Hearing aid specialist

Median salary: $54,860

Expected job growth by 2028: 16%

Hearing aid specialists perform basic screenings for hearing loss and help people use and maintain assistive listening devices such as hearing aids. This is a job that doesn’t require any college education, though some training might be necessary. Despite having a low barrier to entry, specialists are paid well for their work and get the added benefit of helping improve the quality of life for their clients.

Archaeologist

Median salary: $62,280

Expected job growth by 2028: 10%

Indiana Jones may be the most famous fictional archaeologist, but actual professionals in the field have a much less stressful job. Rather than hunting down stolen or lost artifacts, archaeologists may be hired to oversee construction projects, supervise archaeological sites or manage artifact collections at museums. Archaeologists doing fieldwork may need to travel for weeks at a time, but otherwise, these jobs tend to adhere to business hours. You’ll need an advanced education for this career though. Employers may prefer to hire those with a master’s degree or Ph.D.

Anthropologist

Median salary: $62,280

Expected job growth by 2028: 10%

The global economy is helping spur demand for anthropologists. These professionals study human cultures and behavior, and corporations hire anthropologists to help them understand how to effectively move into new markets. Other jobs in the field may be found in the government or academia. Although there can be stiff competition for anthropology jobs, these tend to be low-stress positions once someone is hired. Also, be aware that while the income potential is good, you’ll need a graduate degree for many jobs.

Cartographer

Median salary: $63,990

Expected job growth by 2028: 15%

You may think there aren’t many places left to map out in the world, but cartographers have a fast-growing job doing just that. They use ground data, aerial photographs and satellite images to create digital and print maps. Government planning is fueling much of the growth in cartography, with a third of professionals in the field working at the local government level, according to the BLS. However, jobs are available in the agricultural sector, with consulting firms and even in some unexpected places, such as with the CIA. To work as a cartographer, you’ll need a bachelor’s degree in cartography, surveying or a related field.

Web developer

Median salary: $67,990

Expected job growth by 2028: 13%

With the internet being an integral part of daily life, web developers should continue to be in strong demand in the coming years. Developers may work alone or as part of a team to create and maintain websites. Among other tasks, they may create applications, write code and embed media on new and existing webpages. The standard education in this field is a two-year associate degree, so web developers don’t have to worry about spending long years in college before they can begin earning a high income.

Radiation therapist

Median salary: $80,570

Expected job growth by 2028: 9%

Radiation therapists are on the front lines of the fight against diseases, such as cancer. These health care professionals administer radiation treatments and often work as part of an oncology team that may include doctors, nurses and medical physicists. The BLS reports about two-thirds of radiation therapists work in hospitals, and most work regular hours. They are paid well for skilled work that involves operating advanced medical equipment. Even better, radiation therapists only need a two-year associate degree, so sky-high student loan debt isn’t something they should have to stress about.

Statistician

Median salary: $84,060

Expected job growth by 2028: 31%

This is one career that checks off all the important boxes. Statisticians are in a fast-growing, low-stress field that offers above-average incomes. As their name suggests, these professionals analyze data and interpret results. They may also be involved in designing surveys and collecting information. The federal government employs 40% of statisticians, according to the BLS, and these workers may help with the census or other research. Universities employ another 19% of those working in the field.

Orthodontist

Median salary: $208,000

Expected job growth by 2028: 7%

Orthodontists have a low-stress job with an income that will make you smile. These dental professionals straighten their patients’ teeth with braces, aligners and other appliances. Many orthodontists work for themselves or in a practice in which they can count on regular hours. Plus, even those in the bottom 25th percentile for income make six figures a year. However, earning that income does require extensive education. Orthodontists must first become dentists and then typically return to school to specialize in orthodontics.

