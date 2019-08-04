Working Hard vs. Working Smart (and What to Do if Your Boss Seems to Value the Former)

Bosses love it when employees work hard — but you can achieve more for your team and company by working…

Bosses love it when employees work hard — but you can achieve more for your team and company by working smart. The trick is to first understand the difference between these two terms and typical outcomes of each strategy — and then show your supervisor that longer hours, more face time and working straight through without breaks generally doesn’t get more done.

How to Work Hard

The concept of working hard doesn’t need much explanation, which is why many bosses fall back on it as the best approach. If they see you hunched over your computer during your lunch break or staying late to crank out one more project, they may assume that your strong work ethic equals work efficiency and results. “Working hard” is really nothing more than maximizing the amount of time and sweat that you devote to your tasks. But working hard doesn’t address how efficiently you are getting the job completed. You might work all night to generate a deliverable that someone working smarter could have produced in two hours.

How to Work Smart

Anyone who has time and energy to devote to a job can work hard — or appear to be doing so, at least. But knowing how to work hard is not the same thing as mastering how to work smart. Smart working tactics are designed to help you reach your goals and complete tasks with less time and effort than you would have spent by grinding out hard work. Using time management and productivity strategies, you can end up with a higher-quality deliverable and more energy left for other things than your co-worker who tries to power through with a nose-to-the-grindstone approach. It all comes down to work efficiency.

The Essence of Work Efficiency

“Work efficiency” is just a fancy way of saying that you can get a better output with less input. Instead of failing to manage your time and never taking breaks to try to get the job done by working more hours, you need to incorporate some smarter work habits into your day.

While the myth of the hard worker has some allure and can be tempting if you want to please your boss, a seminal study by Stanford University economist John Pencavel has found that when you work more than 50 hours a week, your productivity decreases. That means you may simply be wasting your time by working excessively long sessions, with a 70-hour-a-week worker ending up with not much more to show for their extra efforts than someone who worked 15 or 20 fewer hours.

With this reality in mind, consider these tips to work smart, not hard, before you burn any more midnight oil:

— Focus with the “Rule of 3.” Many productivity experts recommend honing in on just three key goals per day, rather than challenging yourself to plow through a limitless list of to-do’s. For one thing, if you work from a running list that has no boundaries and keeps getting longer, you can start to feel overwhelmed and confused about your priorities. Instead, each morning, sit down and identify your top three tasks that must get done that day. Write them down, and keep your focus firmly on these items, one at a time, until they are done. You might also try “time-blocking” each task on your calendar to designate specific hours to channel toward each project.

— Embrace single-tasking. The myth of the effective multi-tasker has long been debunked. If you think about how many times you might interrupt yourself as you switch back and forth from one task to the next when you’re juggling a handful of duties, it’s clear that you’re not working smart by multi-tasking. Instead, challenge yourself to keep your eye on the ball of each of your three daily priorities one at a time, and watch your focus improve.

— Break it up. It’s counterintuitive, but it has also been proven that taking regular pauses from the steady concentration of your workday can help you ultimately be more productive than working continuously without breaks. Research from MIT Sloan senior lecturer Bob Pozen has found that stepping away from your work every 75 to 90 minutes can help you get more done by relieving fatigue and giving your brain a break from its heavy lifting.

Now you have the evidence that working smart works — so all that’s left is to show your boss how it’s done. By trying the tips above to improve your work efficiency, you can stay healthier and less stressed while making your supervisor happier with your performance.

