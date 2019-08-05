Why the Aging Bull Market Is a Worry

Wherever you were on March 9, 2009 — and chances are, it wasn’t jumping up and down watching the stock…

Wherever you were on March 9, 2009 — and chances are, it wasn’t jumping up and down watching the stock market ticker report your newfound wealth — something started that no one at the time knew would make financial history. Market history. World history.

For on that date, a baby bull was born atop the trash heap of the Great Recession. And boy, did that calf rise strong: as in the longest bull market ever recorded. It’s exactly 10 years and five months old as of Aug. 9. That’s almost as many consecutive division titles as the Atlanta Braves once snagged (14) and more than double the World Series pennants those record-breaking New York Yankees won in a row (five).

Yet in the short nine miles from Yankee Stadium to Wall Street you can feel the palpable sense of nervousness, bubbling below the surface like an evil twin of what former Federal Reserve chair Alan Greenspan called “irrational exuberance.”

The investor’s anxiety begins thus: No bull run can last forever. And stock market mavens, as they will, now stand on guard for the first signs of the bear busting out of his lair.

The bottom line: Sorry, investing fans, this bull market must bite the big one. But just when exactly, if an investor can forecast such a thing?

“We are later in the later innings of the economic and market cycle,” says Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “But this cycle has been unique in how slow it has been in playing out. We do not see a recession or an end to bull market in the coming 12 months but beyond that it gets much less clear.”

In the meantime, experts contend that before you trade in stock holdings for cash and a safe, take a quick reality check by way of investing fundamentals.

“I don’t believe that the end of the current bull market is necessarily near,” says Robert Johnson, a finance professor at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business. “Given fundamental economic conditions — low unemployment and modest economic growth — coupled with arguably the most important factor, low interest rates, this market could continue.”

Johnson’s got a point. The Fed did what was unthinkable at the start of 2019 and dropped interest rates in July by a quarter point. For those keeping score, it was the first rate cut since 2008.

And so, let the betting begin. The CME Group is actually forecasting a trend with a 61.2% chance interest rates will be cut again in September, and more than a 70% chance of a cut sometime in the third quarter.

The passage of time does not mean a bear market is around the corner for stock investors.

“This bull market will not end just because it has been lengthy,” adds Lauren Goodwin, economist and strategist at New York Life Investments in New York City.

Aside from interest rates, Goodwin says, “There are several items supporting the long bull market: slow, steady economic growth and reasonable price growth. When companies have these factors supporting their bottom lines, they’re more resilient to geopolitical, political and other risks that come along.”

It’s also worth noting that as the bull matured, so did an entire generation of investors. In fact, millennial traders and shareholders have never known anything but a rising market in their adult lives — though certainly, many witnessed how the recession wiped out the fortunes and retirement savings of family members.

As opposed to caution, millennials often hold an attitude of suspicion against corporate greed.

“For millennial investors who lived through the financial crisis — and lost faith in the stock market, as well as the leaders who steer corporations — apps such as Robin Hood have put three C’s back into their lives,” says Anne Drougas, professor of finance in Dominican University’s Brennan School of Business. And those C’s would be “choice, chance, and control.”

Yet what about those bull market shareholders who don’t exactly speak bear? Truth is, they’ll have to learn — quickly.

“If we head into a recession and that’s accompanied by a bear market, I don’t think any sector will be spared from a decline in value,” says Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte. “Typical defensive sectors that hold up better in most recessions such as utilities and consumer staples are already very expensive and will likely provide less of a cushion.”

Until such a day comes, a somewhat paradoxical truth comes into play.

“Interestingly, a high proportion of stock market participants are able to ‘predict’ a market top shortly after a bear market is in full swing,” says Tim Barron, chief investment officer at Segal Marco Advisors. “But very few seem to actually be able to successfully call a top and act upon that prescience before a collapse.”

What to do? “This argues strongly for having an asset allocation strategy that can stand the test of both bulls and bears,” Barron says.

In other words, make sure there’s enough room in the portfolio no matter whom the dominant financial species may be.

As Barron notes: “It also enables an investor to ‘keep one’s head while all others about are losing theirs.'”

