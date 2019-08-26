Why Credit Cards Are Best for Car Rentals

When it comes time to pay for your car rental, your options are limited. Cash is generally not accepted, which…

When it comes time to pay for your car rental, your options are limited. Cash is generally not accepted, which means you’re probably left with two choices: debit or credit. However, debit cards aren’t always accepted for car rentals, and even when they are, you’re much better off opting for a credit card anyway.

Credit cards offer better consumer protections, such as fraud liability, and some cards cover rental car insurance. So before you hop in your next rental, learn why you should have a credit card ready when you’re presented with the bill.

Can You Rent a Car With a Debit Card?

If you typically prefer to use your debit card to make purchases, you may want to do so when you rent a car. But that might not be possible. Though there are some car rental companies that accept debit cards, policies vary widely based on the company and even the location.

“Payment methods for car rentals usually vary greatly, sometimes even between local offices within the same rental company,” says Igor Mitic, co-founder of personal finance blog Fortunly. “Some may decide not to accept debit cards, which limits your choices significantly.”

Car rental companies don’t always accept debit cards as payment because there’s a chance they’ll need to charge additional expenses later. If you don’t have enough funds in your bank account to cover the cost, it may be difficult for the rental agency to collect what it’s owed.

“Parking tickets are a very good example, since it may take a while before the company is notified about the cost,” Mitic says. Other examples are toll fees or damage to the vehicle that isn’t covered by insurance. Credit cards offer a more liquid option than a debit card might.

Though major car rental companies may accept debit card payments, they’ll likely require you to jump through extra hoops. “Some of the companies may hold certain expenses on your debit card (almost like a deposit) as a guarantee against unpredicted costs,” Mitic says. Car rental holds on debit cards are usually around $200. The money will be returned, assuming you don’t incur additional fees, but you won’t be able to use that money while you’re traveling.

At airport locations, you may be required to show your incoming and outgoing flight itinerary when you pick up and drop off the rental. Other locations may require you to present utility bills, paycheck stubs and personal references.

What Benefits Do Credit Cards Offer on Car Rentals?

Paying for a car rental with a debit card is often more trouble than it’s worth. Plus, credit cards can offer added benefits and protections that debit cards can’t. Here are some of the reasons why you might want to pay for your next car rental with a credit card.

Fraud protection. Credit card fraud and identity theft have become common occurrences in recent years, but credit cards offer superior protection against fraudulent charges, should they occur.

If your credit card number is stolen, you’re not liable for the fraudulent charges you report. But with a debit card, you could be liable for some or all of the charges, depending on when you report the fraud. It could take several business days to get your money back, too.

No direct access to your bank account. One of the problems with debit cards is they’re linked directly to your bank account. So when a transaction is made, those funds become immediately unavailable for you to spend. If the rental company charges a security deposit or adds charges once you return the vehicle, you could be out quite a bit of cash. A credit card, however, allows you to cover these charges without losing access to your day-to-day funds.

Ease of disputing errors. If you don’t agree with charges from the rental agency, you can dispute them, regardless of whether you use a credit or debit card. But credit card disputes tend to be easier, as you can withhold payment to the credit card company until the dispute is resolved. With a debit card dispute, you may not get the money back until you win the dispute.

Rewards. Another perk of paying with a credit card is the opportunity to earn rewards, such as cash back or travel miles. “You are giving up free money by not using (a credit card),” says Dallen Haws, financial advisor and owner of Haws Financial Planning.

Credit card rental car insurance. Finally, a benefit offered by many credit cards is rental car insurance for collisions when you pay for the rental with your card.

Credit card rental car insurance comes in two forms: primary or secondary. Primary coverage means that the insurance offered by your credit card can take the place of your own insurance. Secondary coverage is much more common. It kicks in once your own insurance policy stops and can be helpful for covering additional expenses.

Swipe With Caution

Despite the many benefits of paying for a rental car with a credit card, it’s not always the best option. You should only use your credit card to pay for a rental car — or any other expense — if you have the money to pay the balance in full right away.

“Many people have a hard time controlling themselves with credit cards and are better off with just a debit card,” Haws says. “Credit cards are only better when you are spending on things that you actually need and you always pay off your entire credit card balance every month. If you have the self-discipline to do those two things, then it allows you to fully utilize the perks of credit cards.”

