When Social Media Companies Outsource Content Moderation Far From Silicon Valley

Content moderation — applying a set of rules to sort public contributions to social media platforms and determining whether they are offensive, violent or sexual — has long been a topic of debate. The working conditions for these moderators has been frequently tied to problems such as post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression and alienation. Additionally, more attention is being focused on a lack of benefits provided to these workers, the low pay and long hours they endure, and what their big technology employers are — or aren’t — doing to protect them.

Research has also examined multiple content moderation outsourcing hubs, such as those in the Philippines and India. Those findings: Silicon Valley cares little about the challenging work of content moderation and fosters tremendous work discrepancies between its own employees and contractors.

One person researching the topic is Sarah Roberts, an assistant professor of information studies at the UCLA Graduate School of Education and Information Studies. Her recently published book, “Behind the Screen: Content Moderation in the Shadows of Social Media,” sheds more light on the lives of content moderators working in remote areas, far detached from Silicon Valley. Roberts examined content moderators who were in full- or part-time jobs, hired by social media companies or employed by third parties to be on-the-ground reviewers of uploaded material.

U.S. News & World Report spoke with Roberts about the implications and future of content moderation around the world. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What do content moderators do?

What content moderators are doing and what they’re seeking to do as they go through this process is look at content that is typically brought to their attention by users who have seen something violent, disturbing, abusive, pornographic, showing illegal activities — anything that violates our norms and the platform’s community guidelines, rules and norms.

Content moderators have an encyclopedic knowledge of the rules that the platforms have set for user engagement and for users uploading content that they create. They look at content that has maybe been flagged and decide if it follows the platform’s rules and if it should be allowed to stand. What ends up being a fairly binary decision of, “Yes, it can stand,” or “No, it can’t,” is really the product of some fairly sophisticated analysis that these typically rather low-paid, low-status workers do in a matter of seconds. It’s a complex series of things that they’re juggling in their minds. They also may be working in cultural contexts or in linguistic contexts that aren’t even their own. So you can add that layer of complexity to it, as well.

You started looking at content moderation issues about a decade ago. How has this discussion evolved?

If we think about the lifespan of some of the bigger social media platforms — the YouTubes, the Googles and the Facebooks of the world — they really haven’t been around that long. I started looking at this in 2010 when they were still fairly new, kind of considered upstarts, disruptors. Not only wasn’t there a ton of information available, but there wasn’t a lot of curiosity or interest, in part because the companies were still wowing us and dazzling us with the rollout of new technologies — which, to their credit, were life-changing in many ways and very exciting.

Whenever we think of social media issues, Facebook pops up. Yet user-generated content and the need for moderating it is not just a Facebook issue. How do we advance this conversation?

Facebook sort of serves as a standard for industrywide problems, concerns, dilemmas. If Facebook can’t solve this problem, what can smaller platforms do? What are other companies doing? Issues of scale are really part of the story. It’s the larger firms that have the massive influx of user-generated content, but it’s also those that endeavor to be global and capture the largest portion of the world as their user base that have the biggest problems. Those are also the firms that tend to have the most money, but also the greatest resources in terms of engineering, computer scientists that work for them, and access to equipment and the ability to put entire divisions and units on this problem.

Why are content moderators considered low-skilled?

That’s really a value judgment on the part of the companies that require them, as well as a larger social value judgment. Anyone that you speak to who is involved in operations in any capacity — from the highest level to the lowest level in Silicon Valley — and who is familiar with content moderation will tell you that it’s a mission-critical practice. And yet the work is treated as, at best, second class. It’s really grown up as an afterthought to other aspects of the industry. There are some pragmatic reasons for this. This kind of work is typically seen as a cost center rather than a site of revenue generation. It’s fairly distasteful, it’s unpleasant, the companies don’t like to talk about the fact that they have a problem of this nature, but there’s also certain ideological concerns that go into how status has been assigned to this work.

In Silicon Valley, there is a predisposition to favor computational solutions to just about every problem you can think of. And content moderation has been a problem that has, in many ways, eluded the full-on computational mechanism that would easily solve it.

What are the major outsourcing content moderation hubs in the world?

The Philippines and India are huge, for sure. And in no small part because they were already set up infrastructurally as call center sites, but also because of the capacity for the population in those particular countries to have a fairly significant command of English when English is required for moderation. Facebook’s population of users is 87% outside the United States, so English is not the only language needed. I like to watch job ads in that part of the world (places like Manila in the Philippines) and I’ve noticed that, rather than seeking to build a content moderation site in every single region where a company is operating, sometimes those sites are now soliciting people who are fluent, for example, in Gulf Arabic to come work for them in the Philippines.

So there are two trends happening: Firms like Facebook and Google are building moderation sites regionally and sourcing local people who have linguistic and cultural knowledge that would be appropriate for those regions. But also, these big places such as the Philippines or India are seeking people with specific language and cultural skills to come work there. Those may be people who are already in the country or people from abroad.

Are there any differences in work culture and environments in different countries that do the outsourcing work for social media platforms?

There’s absolutely differences. One of the issues that the firms are struggling with as they continue to outsource this work at various levels is obviously they have less and less control over what the day-to-day work environment is like in a particular place. And those things are, of course, influenced by the cultural norms in those places, too.

Do content moderators also look at media content that users read online?

Sometimes they might be. In some cases, part of the problem has been that the content that they receive as having been reported as problematic may lack appropriate context. Or if it has context — but many times that context gets stripped — they may not have adequate time to know, “Oh, this is a gory, violent piece of content because this is a newsworthy event or coming from a conflict zone as part of a report.”

So yes, there may be review from journalistic and media outlets happening, where that material might get treated just like any other material because it comes through a queue sort of devoid of context. And the amount of material needed to be reviewed actually doesn’t allow for rumination about context in many cases. So it gets lost.

Will we ever see algorithms doing the work of content moderators?

We do have many, many algorithmic, artificially intelligent tools that are engaged now at the larger firms in helping with content moderation, but humans are absolutely still a part of the equation and they will be going forward. And I think that’s a narrative that is at odds with what Silicon Valley’s products and their whole ethos has sold us on for many years.

Why is there a need for such research now?

There’s a particular moment right now with the public that makes it more attuned or sensitive or interested in hearing about the outputs of this kind of research. Coming into this presidential election cycle, coming out of the 2016 U.S. presidential upset, coming out of the context of Brexit and of some other calamitous issues — Kashmir, Myanmar — that have been implicated in the hijacking in some cases of certain political issues using social media, I think there is skepticism and a desire to know more about actually how (content moderation) is produced, by whom is it produced and who benefits. Companies did everything they could to get us to not ask that and to make it seem like we understood how those things got made already.

