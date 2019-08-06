When and How to Defer Student Loans

An increasing number of student loan borrowers are unable or unwilling to tackle their debt, which leads them to consider…

An increasing number of student loan borrowers are unable or unwilling to tackle their debt, which leads them to consider how to postpone their payments altogether through deferment or forbearance. But this may not be necessary or appropriate. Federal student loans have several repayment options available to borrowers struggling to keep up with their monthly payments.

Here are answers to some common questions about deferring student loans.

Do I Have to Defer My Student Loans?

The easy answer is no, not necessarily. If your current monthly payment on a federal student loan is too high, you could switch to an income-driven repayment plan. The government offers four income-driven repayment plans, which calculate your monthly payment based on your income and family size. If your income is low enough, your payment could be as low as $0 a month.

With an income-driven repayment plan, each year, you must provide your loan servicer with updated income and family size information so that your payment can be recalculated. But if you’ve recently had a loss of income or you’re just not getting as much overtime work as you used to, you can recertify your income at any time to have your monthly student loan payment readjusted accordingly.

While an income-driven repayment plan usually lowers your payments, keep in mind it could hurt you over the long term if the interest causes your balance to grow over the extended repayment term.

When Is Student Loan Deferment a Good Option?

There are various circumstances when it may be a good option to defer a student loan. Depending on the type of federal student loan, you may not have to pay the interest that accrues during the deferment period. Here are types of deferments on federal student loans that you may be eligible for.

— Economic hardship deferment: This is a good option if you are experiencing economic hardship or participating in the Peace Corps. This student loan deferment option lasts for three years.

— Graduate fellowship deferment: This is an option if you are enrolled in an approved graduate fellowship program.

— In-school deferment: This is an option if you are enrolled in an eligible college or career school at least half time, and if you received a direct PLUS loan or FFEL PLUS loan for graduate or professional school. This student loan deferment lasts during enrollment and for six months after enrollment ends.

— Military service and post-active duty student deferment: This is an option if you are on active military duty, and you can also use it for 13 months after you complete your service or until you return to college or career school at least half time, whichever happens first.

— Parent PLUS borrower deferment: This is an option if you are a parent who took out a direct PLUS loan or FFEL PLUS loan and your student is enrolled at least half time in an eligible school. This deferment lasts for an additional six months after enrollment ends.

— Rehabilitation training deferment: This is an option if you are enrolled in an approved rehabilitation training program for the disabled.

— Unemployment deferment: This is an option if you are unable to find full-time employment. This student loan deferment lasts for three years.

In addition, the Department of Education Appropriations Act, 2019 enacted a provision that will allow cancer patients undergoing treatment to defer their student loans without accruing interest. However, the Department of Education is still in the process of creating the official form to apply for this deferment.

How Do I Defer My Federal Student Loan?

If you are enrolled in an eligible college or career school at least half time, your federal student loan is typically placed into an automatic deferment that allows you to suspend payments during your enrollment. Your loan servicer should make this clear by notifying you when your deferment begins. You can choose to make payments during this time; however, you are not required.

To apply for a federal student loan deferment, visit the Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid website to see the type of deferment for which you might be eligible. Each deferment has a corresponding application to fill out and submit to document your qualifying circumstances.

Keep in mind that some deferment options are only available for specific types of loans. You can find out what types of loans you have by visiting the National Student Loan Data System, or NSLDS, and entering your information.

How Do I Defer My Private Student Loan?

If you have private student loans and you want to defer your payments, you’ll need to contact your lender.

With private loans, your deferment options are typically limited, though you may qualify if you are enrolled in school, deployed by the military or unemployed. Your private lender might also offer deferment for economic hardship. If that’s the case, you’ll need to explain your financial hardship circumstances and hope they’ll work with you to formulate a more affordable option for your repayment.

What Happens After I’ve Applied for Student Loan Deferment?

For federal student loans, keep making your monthly payments until you’ve received confirmation from your loan servicer and the Department of Education that your loans are officially in deferment. You do not want to be reported to the credit bureaus as late on your student loan payments.

How Long Can I Defer My Student Loans?

The length of a student loan deferment depends on what type of deferment you’re applying for. If you’re applying for deferment based on financial hardship or unemployment, you can only defer your federal student loans for three years.

Use your best judgment when determining the length of deferment. You might need that deferment option even more in the future.

You also want to consider the interest that could be building on your student loans if you have any unsubsidized or PLUS loans. If you do have such loans, you’re responsible for paying the interest that accrues even while you’re in deferment. If unpaid during deferment, the interest will capitalize at the end of your deferment period, meaning it will be added to your loan balance.

There are some types of deferment, like economic hardship deferment, that you can reapply for. However, your economic hardship deferment cannot exceed a total period of three years. Other types of deferment run out when you no longer satisfy the qualifying enrollment requirements, such as the rehabilitation training program deferment, which states that you must be enrolled in an approved training program to continue receiving the deferment.

Take the time to research and decide which option is appropriate for your situation. Student loan deferments have consequences, but they can also offer relief to those who truly need it.

