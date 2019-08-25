What’s Intuitive Eating? Can It Help With Weight Loss?

One of the newest diets around isn’t a diet at all. It doesn’t name “good” or “bad” foods. Nor does…

One of the newest diets around isn’t a diet at all. It doesn’t name “good” or “bad” foods. Nor does it require measuring food, tracking calories or stepping on a scale. Yet it’s consistently linked to healthier weights, improved mental health and lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, according to one Public Health Nutrition review.

So how does it work? Intuitive eating comes down to paying attention to your body, whether you feel sated, says explains Tracy L. Tylka, professor of psychology at Ohio State University who has extensively studied intuitive eating.

Through her Intuitive Eating Scale, she notes four main characteristics of the approach:

— Labeling no foods as forbidden.

— Avoiding emotional eating.

— Trusting the body’s hunger and satiety cues to guide food choices.

— Choosing foods that both make the person feel good in his or her body and taste good.

“At times, intuitive eaters may eat for reasons other than hunger, such as to try a certain food or go beyond a comfortable state of satiety when eating a tasty meal,” Tylka says. “However, these individuals typically do not stress about these minor deviations or feel the need to ‘compensate’ by restricting food intake elsewhere.”

Kailey Proctor, an oncology dietitian with the Center for Cancer Prevention and Treatment at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Orange, California, agrees. For people who follow an intuitive eating regimen, “there is less stress around food, so they are more present in social situations,” Proctor says. “It also allows them to be more in tune with their bodies and not resort to restrictive diets.” In fact, overthinking about how, when and what we eat typically backfires.

It’s a pretty freeing approach, which Tylka calls the “antithesis of dieting.” In fact, it’s the antithesis of everything Americans have grown up to know about eating — regardless of whether they are trying to lose weight.

Michelle Dudash, a registered dietitian based in Carmel, Indiana, and author of “Clean Eating For Busy Families,” concurs. “Intuitive eating helps you shed the guilt when it comes to eating, since this will get you nowhere except sad, depressed or feeling like a failure when you don’t stick to a prescribed diet plan,” Dudash says. “It can prevent you from overeating.”

“We are told from an early age to impose an ‘externally oriented’ approach to eating,” Tylka says, noting that everything from growing up with strict mealtimes to being encouraged to join the ‘clean plate club’ works directly against our ability to see and treat food as what it is: nourishment.

Meanwhile, watching parents and those around us controlling their food intake thwarts our perception of food, says clinical psychologist Stacey Rosenfeld, director of Gatewell Therapy Center in Miami and author of “Does Every Woman Have an Eating Disorder?” After all, research published in the Journal of the American Dietetic Association suggests that by age 5, girls have already internalized much of the dieting beliefs and behaviors they have seen from their mothers.

“Then there’s a multibillion-dollar diet industry that’s predicated on getting people to overrule body signals and preferences, a move that often backfires in the form of overeating and unhealthy weight cycling,” Rosenfeld says. Research from the University of California–Los Angeles suggests that two-thirds of people who lose weight gain it all back, if not more, within four to five years.

The Secret to Lifelong Weight Loss?

Tylka’s current work investigates how intuitive eating results in a lower incidence of this weight cycling (also known as yo-yoing). And since previous research shows that weight cycling may actually be worse for your health than never having lost the weight in the first place, taking a more sustainable approach to weight loss through intuitive eating could be more beneficial than diets that involve actively cutting calories and perhaps lead to faster weight loss, she says.

“Honoring your hunger also allows you to look at the connection between food intake, emotions and behavioral patterns,” says registered dietitian Kathryn Johnson, nutrition manager at Eating Recovery Center in Dallas. “Intuitive eating is not about losing weight, but by recognizing your current eating and behavioral patterns and working toward a more peaceful relationship with food and your body, you can encourage a healthier weight.”

For instance, in one study of 1,500 men and women, researchers found that it was emotional eating, not lifestyle behaviors, that were the greatest driver of weight gain and obesity.

9 Ways to Eat More Intuitively

The diets of intuitive eaters can be quite varied — from day to day and from person to person. Here are nine tips for cultivating an intuitive eating approach:

1. Listen to your body. “Work to recognize your body’s natural hunger and satiety cues,” Johnson says. Most importantly, once you recognize those cues, don’t fight them. If you’re hungry, eat — but know you don’t have to finish everything on your plate.

2. Eat by an internal clock. When you’re eating intuitively, you’re consuming food without regard to the time clock, says Erin Coates, a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic Wellness. In other words, you’re only eating based on your internal clock. “For example, just because it’s noon doesn’t mean it’s lunchtime. Perhaps you’re content without food until 12:45 p.m. That’s your internal clock,” Coates says. “Listen to it. Eating without the time clock could even help you eat less all throughout the day, as most diets like to structure meals and snacks at specific times without regard to actual hunger. You might find you don’t need as much food when you stop watching the time clock and eat only to your internal clock.”

3. Make peace with all food. “Foods that are forbidden hold a lot of power over us,” Johnson says. When you don’t restrict certain foods to special occasions or so-called “cheat” days, you decrease cravings and the tendency to overeat those foods when you do take a bite.

4. Eat consciously. Make the effort to sit down at the table, put your food on a plate or in a bowl, use a napkin and savor what you eat, says Lise Gloede, a registered dietitian based in Arlington, Virginia. Enjoy your dining experience: Savor the textures, tastes and smells of your food. “When we don’t get enjoyment from savoring our food, sometimes we want to eat more,” Gloede says.

5. Treat emotions at the source. If you feel a craving coming on but know you’re not physically hungry, ask yourself: “What am I feeling and what do I really need right now?”A nap, a few minutes of meditation or some delegating of tasks can do more to combat stress than overeating can, Johnson says.

6. Rethink exercise. A dieting mindset turns exercise into a way to negate calories consumed. Instead, observe how your eating impacts your workout performance and how you feel in the gym, Johnson says. Eat in a way that makes your body feel strong and full of energy.

7. Create a healthful eating pattern. Recognize that your body requires nourishment to function at its optimal level, says Blair B. Avendano, an outpatient dietitian at Northside Hospital in Atlanta. “Try not to go longer than four or five hours without eating,” Avendano says. “Make efforts to ensure that your plate is balanced with lean protein, produce, whole grains and healthy fats. This will provide your body with the fuel it needs and can aid in reducing cravings.”

8. Slow down. Take time to enjoy a meal or snack by chewing your food thoroughly, Coates says. “We love to rush our meals and inhale snacks on the go, but this can prevent us from engaging our senses and registering when we have had enough to eat,” she says. “It takes time for our body to take inventory and recognize we’ve had enough. Eat your food consciously and slowly to help the body listen for those satiety cues.”

9. Leave a little food on your plate. If you’ve always been the type of person who felt the need to clean your plate, try leaving one or two bites behind, Coates says. Get comfortable leaving a small amount of food on your plate. “You can always come back to any food you left,” she says. “Just knowing you can do that might be enough to empower you to leave more food behind.”

