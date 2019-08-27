What You Need to Know About Selling Food

Forget the stereotype of starting a small business from your garage. These days, food-obsessed entrepreneurs may want to launch their…

Forget the stereotype of starting a small business from your garage. These days, food-obsessed entrepreneurs may want to launch their venture from the kitchen. If you’ve ever wondered if your homemade cookies, salsa or other crowd-pleasing food creation could be profitable at a farmers market or major store nationwide, you’re in luck. There are plenty of viable and simple ways to create a home-based food startup.

But before you get started, keep in mind there are a few caveats. For one, laws vary from state to state; for another, you may need to undergo periodic inspections from the local health department. With that in mind, here’s what you need to know before selling food from your home.

Learn About Food Preparation Laws in Your State

Many states have what are called cottage food laws that enable residents to bake, cook, prepare and package certain foods in their home kitchens, but not fix other foods to sell to the public that are considered hazardous. However, the rules vary by state. Consult your state’s Department of Agriculture website for need-to-know information, including the procedure for selling food you make from home and required health inspections. You may also want to check out Forrager.com, an educational cottage law industry website for additional information.

Depending on your state, you may also need to acquire a business license, take food handler training classes and apply for certain permits, though every state is different. For instance, in Florida, you won’t need to undergo an inspection as long as you’re making permitted foods, but if you receive a consumer complaint, you may receive a visit from a local environmental health inspector. You also might want to consider paying for food liability insurance, which can cost around $400 to $800 a year.

If the state permits residents to sell and package food products from home, there may still be limitations on how much you can profit from your sold goods. For instance, in South Carolina, once you reach $15,000 in annual gross sales, you will need to find a new place to make your food. Meanwhile, In Texas, you can sell up to $50,000 of cottage food products. In other states, such as Ohio and Georgia, there is no sales limit.

Weigh the Pros and Cons of Renting Space

If you become successful enough that your business has outgrown your home, renting space in a commercial kitchen is often the next step for getting your startup off the ground. The cost required for renting a space in a commercial kitchen will vary, but you can expect to pay around $15 to $25 per hour. Often, if you pay a membership fee, you’ll get a lower price. You may also be able to secure a lower price if you’re willing to cook early in the morning or late at night. For instance, at Eta’s Commercial Kitchen Rental in Highland Park, Illinois, you can spend $25 an hour during the peak hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., if you’re renting for 15 or fewer hours, and only $22 per hour if you work in the off-peak hours from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Your commercial kitchen may be able to help you with licensing, too, says Rosaria DelPrete, co-owner of Let’s Eat Fresh Commissary Kitchen & Catering in Ocala, Florida. A commercial kitchen may be able to help you secure a license for catering, running a food truck, buying food wholesale and acquiring a retail license that allows you to sell your products. “There are all sorts of licenses that you can apply for,” DelPrete says. She adds that “licensing is very different from state to state, and the rules and regulations are different.”

Consider Hiring a Food Scientist

If you’re serious about starting a food-focused small business, Christa Cotton, CEO of New Orleans Beverage Group, LLC, which makes a line of handcrafted cocktails called El Guapo, recommends turning to a food scientist.

“The food scientist will give you shelf-life data, nutritional information and everything else you need for your labels. It’s a lot of work and very complicated if you’re just starting out and unfamiliar with the ins and outs of the industry,” Cotton says. The cost of hiring a food scientist can vary. “It depends on the product category and the number of recipes someone is trying to bring to market,” Cotton says.

She recommends going to your local university or college and finding a professor who works in the food science department and is certified as a food processing authority. “That sounds complicated, but it’s really not. They get paid to consult and their students help complete the work, which saves the client money and gives the students real-life experience,” Cotton says.

She thinks most people might end up spending $5,000 to $8,000 working with a university for, say, the proper nutritional labels for hot sauce or pasta sauce. But it’s worth it, she says.

“You’re walking away with a fully usable recipe, all the government paperwork you need to distribute it and conceivably introductions to co-packers (the companies that package products for food manufacturers) to help get you started even if you plan to eventually produce and bottle it all yourself.”

As for labels, you may want to turn to one of the many food label companies out there. “Our prices are conditional based on configuration, material and quantity — but they start as low as $10.45 for 100 sheets of our most economical material,” says Dave Carmany, CEO of OnlineLabels.com, a website that helps entrepreneurs design and print labels.

With any label company, the price will go down for larger orders, but Carmany suggests keeping your order low, at least at first. “The first few months are crucial for fine-tuning your packaging and changes may come frequently as you learn what sells best and what you need to stay compliant,” he says.

Start Small

To curb costs, don’t rent out space or pay a fortune until you have done everything you can do from your own home. Before launching your food business, you’ll want to start out small by selling your food at farmers markets in the area, rather than trying to market your products to a supermarket right away.

“When you first get started, it’s great to start in a kitchen because your rent is free, which gives you the time and freedom to really hone your product and get valuable early customer feedback,” says Adam Zbar, CEO of Sun Basket, a San Francisco-based subscription meal delivery business. Zbar says he began his company out of a friend’s kitchen. When he outgrew it, he rented out a building that had 5,000 square feet of refrigerated space.”Now, over four years later, Sun Basket employs over 1,000 people, we ship millions of meals each month to customers across the United States, and we’ve built a company I could never have fathomed when I first got started,” Zbar says.

