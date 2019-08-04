What to Watch in the World, Week of August 5

Aug. 5: Strike Calls in Hong Kong
In an escalating challenge to Beijing, protesters in Hong Kong are calling for a citywide strike on Monday, Aug. 5, with the goal of paralyzing the territory’s economy and press the government to listen to their demands.
The demonstrations began in June against a now-suspended extradition legislation. Since then, activists have broadened their demands around greater democracy and government accountability. Organizers call for rallies in seven districts on Monday.
Aug. 5: Japan’s Designs for a Flying Car
A “flying car” project will be demonstrated to reporters in Japan as officials hope to turn the country into a leader of innovative travel. Officials behind the enterprise hope by 2023 to make flying vehicles into a viable business.
Last year the government established a public-private council that gathers government agencies, universities, and 22 private companies and institutes, including Japan Airlines, Subaru, Uber Japan, and Boeing Japan. Later, a roadmap was published outlining plans to produce and regulate flying vehicles.
Aug. 6: Australia Considers Cut in Interest Rate
Australia’s central bank officials may decide to lower its prime interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point for a third consecutive month in an attempt to boost the economy.
Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve also dropped its rates for the first time since the financial crisis, following multiple other economies around the world that decided to cut interests — all as a response to a slowdown of the global economy.
Aug. 6: Peru Hosts Summit on Venezuela
Officials in Peru have invited 100 countries to take part in an international conference in Lima on Aug. 6 about the political and economic crisis in Venezuela. Among the countries listed as guests are China, Russia, Cuba, and the United States. In July, Peru’s foreign minister Nestor Popolizio said he wanted to gather countries that were somehow connected to the crisis in Venezuela in order to encourage dialogue and build support for new elections.
Aug. 9: Observing Rights of the Indigenous
The United Nations is observing International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, aimed at celebrating the about 370 million indigenous people in the world. Indigenous peoples live in 90 countries and make up less than 5% of the world’s population but 15 % of the poorest. They speak the majority of the world’s 7,000 languages and represent 5,000 different cultures.
What to Watch in the World, Week of August 5 originally appeared on usnews.com