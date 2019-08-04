What to Watch in the World, Week of August 5

Aug. 5: Strike Calls in Hong Kong In an escalating challenge to Beijing, protesters in Hong Kong are calling for…

Aug. 5: Strike Calls in Hong Kong

In an escalating challenge to Beijing, protesters in Hong Kong are calling for a citywide strike on Monday, Aug. 5, with the goal of paralyzing the territory’s economy and press the government to listen to their demands.

The demonstrations began in June against a now-suspended extradition legislation. Since then, activists have broadened their demands around greater democracy and government accountability. Organizers call for rallies in seven districts on Monday.

PHOTOS: Hong Kong’s Summer of Discontent

Aug. 5: Japan’s Designs for a Flying Car

A “flying car” project will be demonstrated to reporters in Japan as officials hope to turn the country into a leader of innovative travel. Officials behind the enterprise hope by 2023 to make flying vehicles into a viable business.

Last year the government established a public-private council that gathers government agencies, universities, and 22 private companies and institutes, including Japan Airlines, Subaru, Uber Japan, and Boeing Japan. Later, a roadmap was published outlining plans to produce and regulate flying vehicles.

MORE: Top 10 Countries for Technological Expertise, Ranked by Perception

Aug. 6: Australia Considers Cut in Interest Rate

Australia’s central bank officials may decide to lower its prime interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point for a third consecutive month in an attempt to boost the economy.

Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve also dropped its rates for the first time since the financial crisis, following multiple other economies around the world that decided to cut interests — all as a response to a slowdown of the global economy.

MORE: Growing Number of Countries Cut Interest Rates

Aug. 6: Peru Hosts Summit on Venezuela

Officials in Peru have invited 100 countries to take part in an international conference in Lima on Aug. 6 about the political and economic crisis in Venezuela. Among the countries listed as guests are China, Russia, Cuba, and the United States. In July, Peru’s foreign minister Nestor Popolizio said he wanted to gather countries that were somehow connected to the crisis in Venezuela in order to encourage dialogue and build support for new elections.

MORE: The Painful Journey for Venezuelans Abroad

Aug. 9: Observing Rights of the Indigenous

The United Nations is observing International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, aimed at celebrating the about 370 million indigenous people in the world. Indigenous peoples live in 90 countries and make up less than 5% of the world’s population but 15 % of the poorest. They speak the majority of the world’s 7,000 languages and represent 5,000 different cultures.

MORE: Australia Employs Technology to Preserve Indigenous Languages

Coming Up This Week

1. Calls for citywide strike in Hong Kong.

2. Hopes for a flying car in Japan.

3. Australia considers a cut in prime interest rate.

4. Peru hosts summit on the future of Venezuela.

5. The United Nations puts focus on the rights of the world’s indigenous peoples.

More from U.S. News

Central Banks Around World Consider Cutting Interest Rates

Top 10 Countries for Technological Expertise, Ranked by Perception

The 25 Best Countries in the World

What to Watch in the World, Week of August 5 originally appeared on usnews.com