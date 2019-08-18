What to Watch in the World, Week of August 19

Aug. 19: Putin and Macron Meet French President Emmanuel Macron will host Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Mediterranean retreat…

Aug. 19: Putin and Macron Meet

French President Emmanuel Macron will host Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Mediterranean retreat Fort de Brégançon. This comes days ahead of the Group of Seven summit with democratic world leaders. Macron will try to persuade Putin to resume peace talks with Ukraine after that country’s new president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, explicitly requested the talks following four Ukrainian soldiers being killed by shelling in the eastern Donbass border region.

Aug. 19: World Humanitarian Day

The United Nations pays tribute to aid workers engaged in the increasingly dangerous work of humanitarian service, as part of World Humanitarian Day on Aug. 19. Nearly 98 million people are receiving some form of humanitarian aid, far short of the estimated 135 million people who need aid, according to the U.N.’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Conflict remains the largest source driving the need for humanitarian work and aid workers are frequently in harm’s way. In 2018, attacks on humanitarian operations affected at least 405 aid workers, according to the Aid Worker Security Database. Those attacks claimed the lives of at least 131 aid workers. In this dangerous climate, aid worker kidnappings has become “big business,” a U.N. official told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Aug. 20: Summit on Sustainability

Iceland‘s Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet with Nordic leaders to discuss climate change and sustainable development. The meeting comes on the heels of recent reports calling for countries to act with urgency in the face of climate change and the exploitation of natural resources.

Aug. 21-22: Honoring Victims of Violence

Over consecutive days the United Nations remembers victims of violence. On Aug. 21, the U.N. observes the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism. According to the U.N., very few member states have the resources or the ability to meet the medium and long-term needs required for victims to fully recover, rehabilitate and integrate back into society.

On Aug. 22, the U.N. observes an International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief. More than a quarter of the world’s countries in 2018 experienced a high incidence of hostilities tied to religion, according to a global study by the nonpartisan Pew Research Center. Studies also are finding that religious restrictions are growing around the world.

Aug. 24: Group of 7 Leaders Begin Summit

Leaders of seven of the world’s largest economies will descend on the French seaside town of Biarritz for three days of meetings as economic worries grow on several fronts around the world. of a global economic slowdown that even inch toward recession. Leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States will meet as the trade tariff war between the U.S. and China roils economies around the world, spurring fears of a possible approaching global recession.

