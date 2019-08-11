What to Watch in the World, Week of August 12

Aug. 12: Fuel Supply Truckers Go on Strike in Portugal Hundreds of truckers in Portugal are expected to begin a…

Aug. 12: Fuel Supply Truckers Go on Strike in Portugal

Hundreds of truckers in Portugal are expected to begin a strike on Aug. 12 over pay and working conditions, a move that may threaten fuel and food supplies. The government has guaranteed fuel to critical sectors such as hospitals, gas and fire stations, airports and military bases.

The strike may complicate the government’s plans of ensuring more stability just months before the current Portuguese center-left Socialist leaders are up for re-election in October.

Aug. 13: A$AP Rocky Verdict in Sweden

The Stockholm District Court will announce its verdict against U.S. rap singer A$AP Rocky and two members of his circle. On July 3, a Swedish court ruled that A$AP Rocky needed to be detained in Stockholm for two weeks on allegations of assault. The assault was revealed to the public through video footage, published by the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

Aug. 13: Indigenous Women March in Brazil

Thousands of indigenous women are expected to march in the Brazilian capital of Brasilia on Aug. 13 to demand respect and defending their lands and their rights.

The march follows an April protest by the country’s indigenous tribes that protested the policies of President Jair Bolsonaro that threaten their reservation lands. Bolsonaro was elected last year with the support of Brazil’s farm sector, which has pushed for access to more land and fewer environmental controls.

Aug. 14-15: India, Pakistan Observe Independence

Pakistan on Aug. 14 and India on Aug. 15 observe their independence anniversaries from the United Kingdom. The British Partition of India in 1947 created two independent countries, largely along religious lines — the predominantly Hindu India and the predominantly Muslim Pakistan.

The independence anniversary comes during heightened tensions with Pakistan after India’s government announced on Aug. 5 that it will remove autonomy for Kashmir, a region claimed in its entirety by both India and Pakistan. Officials in Pakistan say they will appeal to the U.N. Security Council over India’s decision.

Aug. 15: NASA Pushes Forward With Artemis

NASA officials, who earlier this summer observed the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s landing on the moon, are taking the next steps to return to Earth’s natural satellite. The agency’s administrator, Jim Bridenstine, will visit the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, where the last section to the core stage will be added to the rocket that will power Artemis 1, NASA’s return mission to the moon.

