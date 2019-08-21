What to Know About Disney+

Disney+ has been one of the buzziest topics in the video-streaming world for a while. And that’s for good reason:…

Disney+ has been one of the buzziest topics in the video-streaming world for a while. And that’s for good reason: Some of the entertainment industry’s biggest titles will be heading there soon.

But what exactly is Disney+? And what do you need to know about Disney+ as a viewer?

Read on for all the details on Disney’s upcoming streaming service.

What Is Disney+?

Disney+ is the media giant’s own streaming service, intended to compete with industry heavy hitters such as Netflix. This on-demand streaming service will feature a library of content, with streaming of Disney, Pixar, Marvel superhero movies, “Star Wars” and some National Geographic titles available exclusively from Disney+. Cord cutters and cable users alike will be able to use the service to tap into beloved and brand-new content, all in the same service.

Of course, having a separate Disney streaming service has its downsides. Having everything move to this one platform means your other streaming services will stop showing most Disney content, and if you’re planning to hang on to all those subscriptions, this could be an additional cost. But don’t worry too much yet. There are a few subscription options available that could lighten that load.

When Will Disney+ Be Available?

The service’s official launch date is Nov. 12, which is still a few months away. And some of the most hyped-up titles, such as some of the Marvel original series, won’t be available until well after the service launches. That said, Disney+ should have a solid lineup of content available at launch, just in time for holiday viewing, so you have more than turkey to look forward to this November.

How Much Will Disney+ Cost?

As an on-demand streaming service, Disney+ won’t run a bill as high as a live service might. It will cost $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year as a standalone service. If you’re looking for an even wider variety of content, you’ll be able to get a bundle with ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for a combined price of $12.99 per month.

Whether you want to watch the movies of your childhood or check out some highly anticipated new series, Disney+ will have something for the whole family. And with plenty of handy features and multiple subscription options, it could soon be a popular new streaming option for TV fans.

What Features Will Disney+ Have?

One great feature of many streaming services is the ability to watch your shows and movies anywhere you go. Disney+ will be available on all kinds of devices, from smart TVs to gaming consoles to mobile devices and everything in between, so you’ll be able to tune in on all kinds of screens at home or on the road. You’ll also have access to unlimited downloads, so even if you’re out of internet range (like on an airplane or camping) you’ll be able to watch your content anytime.

The service will also be ad-free, so if you get annoyed by those pesky commercials breaking up your episodes, the Disney+ model may be a relief.

What Content Will Be on Disney+?

No full list of titles is available yet, but we do know, based on the official preview website, that Disney+ will feature a lineup of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, “Star Wars” and some National Geographic. You’ll be able to revisit older classics such as “Toy Story” and newer hits such as “Captain Marvel,” and the Disney+ website promises “thousands” of other titles available to stream.

One of the most exciting prospects of Disney+ is the lineup of original titles headed its way. Marvel comic book fans can look forward to exclusive live-action series such as “Loki,” “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” “Star Wars” fans will be able to dive into the extended universe with “The Mandalorian.” In addition, you’ll be able to access new shows like National Geographic’s “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” and Disney’s “Monsters at Work.”

With the Fox acquisition earlier this year, Disney now also has streaming rights over plenty of beloved Fox properties, so you’ll be able to watch 30 seasons of “The Simpsons,” the original movie of “The Sound of Music” and more through the streaming service.

