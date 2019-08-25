What to Know About AP World History Changes

In fall 2019, the College Board will implement a new curriculum for one of its Advanced Placement courses: AP World…

In fall 2019, the College Board will implement a new curriculum for one of its Advanced Placement courses: AP World History will now be called AP World History: Modern.

More than 300,000 students sat for the AP World History exam in 2018, a 2% increase from the previous year. Given that this exam was the seventh most popular AP assessment in 2018, current and future enrollees should be aware of several key changes to the class.

Historical periods. As its new name suggests, AP World History: Modern will only cover historical events that took place in a relatively contemporary time frame: from 1200 CE onward. Though students should have a general idea of historical events before this point, such information will not be tested in this course.

The course begins by examining cultures in the Americas, Africa and Asia before Columbus’ voyage and ends with the topic of globalization in present times. Since AP World History: Modern discusses such a broad range of historical periods, it is recommended that students consult the official course and exam description for more detailed information.

Course units. The nine course units will be broken down as follows, with each time range serving as an approximation:

— 1200-1450: Unit 1 (The Global Tapestry) and Unit 2 (Networks of Exchange)

— 1450-1750: Unit 3 (Land-Based Empires) and Unit 4 (Transoceanic Interconnections)

— 1750-1900: Unit 5 (Revolutions) and Unit 6 (Consequences of Industrialization)

— 1900-Present day: Unit 7 (Global Conflict), Unit 8 (Cold War and Decolonization) and Unit 9 (Globalization)

The earliest and latest units — 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9 — each account for 8%-10% of the end-of-year exam weight. The middle units, 3-6, are richer in content, each accounting for 12%-15% of the end-of-year exam weight.

While students may need to know about fewer time periods for AP World History: Modern, they should be aware that each time period will be studied thoroughly in this course.

Class themes. AP World History: Modern focuses on six central themes described as the course’s “connective tissue”: humans and the environment; cultural developments and interactions; governance; economic systems; social interactions and organization; and technology and innovation.

The last theme is a new yet important addition, as technology can act as a catalyst for change.

Each unit touches upon at least two of the course themes, while some touch upon all of them.

Learning objectives. The learning objectives are highly specific to each unit so that students can use them to better prepare for the end-of-year AP exam.

For example, one of the learning objectives of Unit 1 is “Explain the effects of intellectual innovation in Dar al-Islam.”

Students should consult the official course and exam description to determine the specific learning objectives that correspond to each unit.

Course skills. Throughout this course, students are expected to develop skills much like those used by historians: the analysis of primary and secondary sources, making inferences, creating theses and using reasoning.

The College Board highlights six specific skills that AP World History: Modern students should develop: developments and processes; sourcing and situation; claims and evidence in sources; contextualization; making connections; and argumentation.

In addition to these six historical thinking skills, students must apply three cognitive reasoning operations to be successful in this course: comparison, causation, and continuity and change over time.

Implications. Prospective history majors may celebrate these curricular changes. The creation of AP World History: Modern implies the future possibility of an AP World History: Ancient class, though much remains to be decided on this topic.

Separating one vast time period into two separate courses makes it possible to study each period in greater detail. It will also give history buffs the opportunity to expand and showcase their knowledge of history while potentially earning twice as many college credits if AP World History: Ancient becomes available.

Finally, AP World History: Modern’s curricular changes help to provide clear guidance on connecting learning objectives, skills and content. This should enable students to better prepare for the end-of-year exam.

