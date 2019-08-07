What the Regulation Best Interest Rule Means for Investors

If you’re looking for a financial expert — most likely you will be doing some online research. But do you…

If you’re looking for a financial expert — most likely you will be doing some online research. But do you know what you should be searching for?

Some financial advisors manage investments. Others solely provide advice. Some do both. Yet all may have the same job title — something like “financial advisor” or “wealth manager” or “financial planner.”

Depending on the person’s experience, education, and business structure — the quality can vary wildly.

How can you tell which type of professional fits your needs and financial plan? Their websites look similar, and they use many of the same catchwords like “financial plan” and “holistic financial advice.”

Not all advisors offer the same level of service. Here are the various types of financial experts:

— Broker/registered representative.

— Dual-registered or “hybrid” broker/advisor.

— Registered investment advisory firm.

— Certified financial planner.

— One-stop shops.

What Is a Broker/Registered Representative?

A broker or registered representative is employed by (or under contract with) a brokerage. They earn a commission to sell the brokerage’s products to clients.

Until recently, brokers were only required to make product recommendations that were “suitable” for the client — not necessarily what is best. Now, there is a new rule for brokers called Regulation Best Interest. This rule requires better disclosure about conflicts of interest, and more consideration of costs and other factors when deciding whether a particular trade is in the best interest of the customer.

Paradoxically, while the rule is named Regulation Best Interest, it does not require brokers to do what is in the client’s best interest. Brokers may still collect a commission and may have conflicts of interest.

The brokerage business structure has an inherent incentive to steer clients toward products with higher commissions, which are often proprietary products offered by the brokerage firm. As the client, it can be difficult to know whether these products are in your best financial interest since the motive for the trade may be unclear.

Commissions also incentivize frequent trading, which is rarely beneficial to long-term investors and can create additional trading costs and even undesirable tax consequences.

It’s the difference between asking a butcher versus a nutritionist for a meal plan. If you ask a butcher, “What should I eat?” he or she will most likely only recommend one of the cuts of meat in the shop. A nutritionist, on the other hand, will recommend a balanced variety of foods that are good for your individual needs.

How can you identify a broker? Check their website and business card — there will be a disclosure saying something like “Securities offered through XYZ Broker, Inc.” Another clue is the phrase “We only get paid when you do business with us” — a euphemism for a commission-based business structure.

What Is a Dual-Registered or ‘Hybrid’ Broker/Advisor?

Increasing demand for financial advice has led many brokers to adopt a hybrid business structure.

A dual-registered advisor has a brokerage side and a registered investment advisor (RIA) side of the business. They may be compensated by commissions and/or fees depending on the type of service. When doing business on the brokerage side of the business, they are subject to the SEC Regulation Best Interest, and when doing business on the RIA side, they are subject to the fiduciary standard.

Clients of a dual-registered advisor may be paying commissions for products on top of a fee for advice. Dual-registered advisors are also not required to uphold a fiduciary standard 100% of the time — only when doing business as an RIA.

Look out for the term “fee-based” — a tell-tale sign of a dual-registered advisor. A dual-registered advisor will have a disclosure on their website and business card saying something like: “Individuals associated with ABC Advisors, Inc. are registered with and offer securities and investment advisory services through XYZ Broker, Inc., a registered broker-dealer and investment adviser.”

What Is a Registered Investment Advisory Firm?

RIA advisors are held to a fiduciary standard, obliging them to act in their clients’ best interests at all times. Some RIAs provide only investment management, while others offer only financial planning and others provide both. Make sure you understand the scope of the engagement.

RIAs may have a variety of business structures as well. Ideally, an RIA is truly independent of any bank, broker, or insurance firm. Independence allows the flexibility to select from the vast universe of available investments for clients, rather than being limited by what is available from certain providers.

To find out if an RIA is independent, check the advisor’s website and business card for the tell-tale disclosure of a broker (described above). If this is present, it means you are dealing with a dual-registered advisor who has a relationship with a bank or brokerage.

RIAs are not required to be fee-only, but a fee-only structure is optimal for clients. A fee-only structure means the advisor is only paid by the client to provide the agreed-upon services (financial planning and/or investment management). They receive no incentives from the products they recommend to clients, which removes the conflict of interest of a commissioned structure.

To find out if an advisor is fee-only, ask “How do you get paid?” A fee-only advisor will answer, “I am paid only by my client’s fees.”

What Is a Certified Financial Planner?

There are a number of advisor certifications, ranging widely in the level of difficulty to attain and maintain them.

One of the most prestigious is the certified financial planner (CFP) designation because CFP Board has a rigorous test, experience requirement, and ongoing code of ethics. Some firms are committing even further to the fiduciary standard by adding certifications like the accredited investment fiduciary (AIF) designation.

Make sure to research your advisor’s designations and what they mean.

What Is a One-Stop Shop?

Be wary of your insurance agent or CPA also holding themselves out as an advisor. This may at first seem like a convenient ‘one stop shop’ but there are potential pitfalls.

These types of professionals do have financial knowledge, but they are likely not specifically trained in financial planning or investment management, which looks at an individual’s finances overall to ensure all aspects align to reach the individual’s goals.

