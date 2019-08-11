What Is Melasma?

Often referred to as “the mask of pregnancy,” melasma is a condition that causes brown patches on sun-exposed areas. The…

Often referred to as “the mask of pregnancy,” melasma is a condition that causes brown patches on sun-exposed areas. The face is most commonly affected, with symmetric brown patches appearing on the cheeks, forehead, nose, upper lip and chin. Melasma occurs in approximately 10 to 25% of pregnancies. Melasma can occur in both men and women; however, approximately 90% of melasma cases occur in women. Hormones, specifically estrogen, are thought to play a role.

What Causes Melasma?

While the exact cause of melasma is not known, it’s triggered by a combination of sun exposure and hormones, including pregnancy, birth control pills and exogenous hormones. Certain skin types are also more likely to develop melasma. Darker skin types are more commonly affected than lighter skin individuals. There is a genetic and racial predilection for melasma, especially among African-Americans, Asians, Hispanics and Latinos.

Preventing Melasma

The most important way to prevent melasma is through strict sun protection and wearing daily sunscreen — specifically one that contains an ingredient called iron oxide. It’s important to look for an SPF of at least 30 or higher, but generally speaking, the higher the SPF is, the better. Most people put on half as much sunscreen as they should. The SPF determines how long the skin is protected. It’s very important to apply sunscreen at least 30 minutes before going out in the sun and to reapply every two hours if you continue to be outdoors. One of the most common mistakes is people forgetting to reapply, which is why a higher SPF is better. It’s also important to look at ingredients contained in each sunscreen — physical blockers like iron oxide, zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are more effective than chemical sunscreens that act like a sponge, in that they absorb the sun rays and then break them down. Examples of chemical sunscreens are avobenzone, oxybenzone and octinoxate. (They end in -ate or -one.) The face and neck should always get a cream or liquid sunscreen, while sprays are adequate for the body. Another common mistake is that wearing clothing doesn’t mean your skin is protected. A cotton shirt has an SPF 4, which is hardly anything. So either wear sunscreen under your clothes or buy clothing that has UPF (ultraviolet protection factor).

Treatment

Treatment options vary.

First-line therapy for melasma includes a prescription topical with varying ingredients, including tretinoin (a vitamin A derivative), hydroquinone (a skin bleaching agent) and skin brightening agents (examples include kojic acid, tranexamic acid and niacinamide). If the melasma is persistent despite strict sun protection and a three-month trial topical therapy, there are additional treatment options. These include oral tranexamic acid, chemical peels and laser and light devices. There are several Food and Drug Administration-approved lasers that can improve melasma. Although there is no cure for melasma, it can be put in remission with a combination of topical and laser therapies. Combination treatment using multiple modalities is often necessary. Despite the numerous therapies available, high recurrence rates and inconsistent results remain the challenge.

Melasma is frustrating because the symptoms can be persistent. Although the patches can get lighter over time, it is very hard for them to go into remission on their own. Even if melasma improves with treatment, maintenance therapies are required, as it has a tendency to come back. Sunny climates can make melasma worse; however, all patients with melasma should use strict photo protection. In order to lower one’s risk of developing melasma, strict sun protection (i.e. staying out of the sun, wearing hats and high SPF sunscreens) and avoiding hormone therapy are the best options to decrease your chance of getting melasma.

