What Is Annual Net Income on Credit Card Applications?

When you apply for a new credit card, you’ll probably be asked about your income. Depending on the issuer, you might be asked to list your annual net income, your gross income or simply your total annual income. If you’re not clear on what those mean or what actually counts as income, the question can be confusing.

What Is Annual Net Income?

Annual net income, sometimes called take-home pay, is what’s left over from your paychecks after your employer deducts your taxes, health care costs, 401(k) and other contributions you make to various programs. Store cards in particular are likely to ask for this number.

But most credit card issuers — including American Express, Citi, Discover and Chase — instead ask for gross income, which refers to the total amount you make a year, before deductions. “Net income might not be a number that is top of mind, or easily accessible, for consumers, so we do not include it in our application process,” says Aziza Johnson, director of corporate affairs and communications for American Express.

Either way, your job is to read carefully so you understand what they’re asking for before you respond.

Credit card issuers that don’t specify the type of income to include generally want your gross income, says Daniel Rodriguez, director of operations at D.R. Hill Wealth Strategies LLC, a Richmond, Virginia-based financial planning firm. That’s because “gross income doesn’t really change, aside from pay raises, while your net can change depending on what you have coming out, how much you’re contributing to 401(k), etc.”

Why Do Credit Card Issuers Care About Your Income?

Income, whether it’s net or gross , is one of several factors that credit card issuers look at when reviewing your application. “Card issuers want to know that you will be able to repay your bills,” says Brittney Mitchell, public relations specialist at Discover Financial Services. Income also helps issuers decide how high your credit limit will be, she says.

Not only does looking at your income help issuers assess whether you are creditworthy, but they are legally obligated to make sure that you have the ability to pay before extending a line of credit to you, due to the CARD Act of 2009. One of the act’s requirements is that card issuers consider a consumer’s ability to pay when opening a new account or increasing a credit line on a card account.

Of course, income is just part of the equation. Credit card issuers will also look at your other debt obligations and credit history to see if you’ve got a solid handle on your current and past bills and expenses.

What Happens if You Provide the Wrong Information?

It’s fine to estimate your income on applications if you’re not sure what your earnings are down to the penny, but you want to be as close as possible, says Rod Griffin, director of consumer education and awareness at Experian, one of the three major credit bureaus. The number still must be realistic.

“If you make $70,000 a year, you don’t want to say you make $200,000,” Griffin says. That’s because there are tools that help credit card issuers estimate income based on your credit history and other information you provide. So if the net income or gross income you report is way off, you can expect that the issuer will ask for verification. That might involve having to submit copies of your pay stub, W-2 forms or other documentation.

And definitely avoid flat-out lying, which is technically a form of fraud. Rodriguez says, “You want to be forthcoming on any legal application. When you sign, you’re saying, ‘I agree that everything I’ve provided is factual and correct.'”

That said, mistakes and human errors do happen. If that’s the case, or if your income changes over time, you should try to let the creditor know ASAP, says Rodriguez.

What Type of Income Should You Include?

Typically, the credit issuer will provide additional information as to what you can include as income. For instance, on its application, Capital One says you can include your full- or part-time salary, seasonal jobs, self-employment, investment interest or dividends, and public assistance all as sources of income.

It’s your choice if you want to include child support or alimony payments.

You may be able to include the annual amount you have available to spend from savings accounts and other assets. “If you have assets that are available and you’re applying for a card, it might help you qualify if your income isn’t substantial,” says Griffin.

What About Household Income?

Although credit card issuers must make sure consumers have an ability to pay, that doesn’t necessarily mean an account is out of reach for stay-at-home spouses or those who don’t have a traditional income. According to an amendment to the CARD Act, you can also list shared income and assets.

You’re still responsible for the account if it’s approved, so you want to make sure that the income you’re reporting can actually be used toward your credit card expenses as needed. As a rule of thumb, you should only include another person’s income on your application if you have access to it, says Mitchell — for example, if your spouse makes regular deposits into a shared account.

