What International Students Should Know About Maintaining Visa Status

For international students, the decision to attend a U.S. university takes careful planning and preparation, including the steps required to obtain a student visa. But understanding what is required after receiving a student visa is also crucial to ensure uninterrupted study.

Here are some things prospective international students should be aware of and plan to do to maintain visa status once at a U.S. university:

— Keep a full-time credit load.

— Do not violate U.S. laws or university code of student conduct.

— Understand international travel requirements.

— Keep your passport valid and U.S. address current.

— Be aware of the grace period after graduation.

Keep a full-time credit load. Experts recommend that students on an F-1 student visa or J-1 exchange visitor visa plan to take a full course of study.

“Each institution determines minimum full-time enrollment requirements. This is what is also known as a full course load requirement for international students,” says Roopa Rawjee, international student services director and assistant dean of students at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

For example, F-1 and J-1 undergraduate students must take at least 12 credits each quarter and graduate students must take at least 10 credits each quarter to maintain full-time status at the University of Washington, according to the school’s website. However, regulations only allow F-1 students, and not J-1 students, to take one online class each quarter.

There are situations where F-1students may drop below a full course load, such as due to illness or academic difficulties, but experts suggest students first notify their international student services office. Students may also drop below a full course load if they are part-time commuter students attending school 75 miles from the U.S. border, per government regulations.

Not obtaining authorization first from a school’s international student services office “can jeopardize the student’s F-1 status and cause sufficient turmoil within the SEVIS system,” says immigration attorney Russell Ford, a founding partner at FordMurray Law in Maine. SEVIS refers to the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, which is used by the U.S. government to maintain information on international students.

Do not violate U.S. laws or university code of student conduct. Experts say international students must adhere to local laws and university rules.

“International students are held to the same expectations as all university students when it comes to following the institution’s code of conduct as well as state and federal laws,” Rawjee says.

Michael Bazeley, director of communications at Golden Gate University in California, says students may be in violation of their visa status if they violate the code of student conduct.

“For example, if a person has received multiple academic integrity violations, they may be disqualified from the university, which would result in their records being terminated,” Bazeley says.

Adam Wu, director of international admission at the University of La Verne in California, says the severity of consequences for violations may vary, “but the most severe infractions can result in university expulsion, which puts an international student’s legal status in the U.S. in jeopardy.”

Understand international travel requirements. International students planning to travel inside the U.S. should prepare to let friends and family know of their travel plans, Wu says, and have copies of reservations handy.

“Students should carry copies of their immigration documents such as the I-20 and passport with them,” he says. Form I-20 is the Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status, an important form used throughout an international student’s studies in the U.S.

Wu suggests students have a photo of these documents on their mobile phone and leave a copy with a friend in case they need someone at home to get the original documents while traveling.

International students who plan to travel outside the U.S. and then return to resume their studies must obtain a travel signature on their I-20 if they’re on the F-1 visa, or Form DS-2019, Certificate of Eligibility for Exchange Visitor (J-1) Status, if they’re on the J-1 visa, Rawjee says.

Wu says students shouldn’t forget to get their travel authorizations signed. “I have lost count of the number of panicked phone calls I’ve received from students the evening before they are set to travel internationally,” he says.

Rawjee says students should also have a valid visa to re-enter the U.S.

Keep your passport valid and U.S. address current. While studying at a U.S. university, international students must make sure their passport hasn’t expired and keep their contact information current.

“They should make sure that their passport is valid for a minimum of six months at all times,” Rawjee says.

And when moving to a new residence, students are required to notify their school of any change of address.

Students with a J-1 visa are required to report to the sponsor or sponsor designee within 10 calendar days of any changes in their telephone number, email address and current U.S. address, according to a State Department spokesman.

F-1 students must complete a Form AR-11, Alien’s Change of Address Card, notifying U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, or USCIS, of any address changes within 10 days, Ford says.

Be aware of the grace period after graduation. When international students complete their studies, they should be mindful of the number of days they can remain in the U.S.

“The federal regulations allow a grace period of 30 days for J-1 students and 60 days for F-1 students. This grace period is earned after successful completion of the program of study,” Rawjee says.

Ford says an F-1 student can remain in the U.S. for up to 60 days beyond the completion date of any authorized post-completion Optional Practical Training. OPT is a type of training that provides a 12-month work period for students on an F-1 visa to complete before or after graduation. Post-completion OPT is the more popular option, which allows students to work part time or full time after graduation.

However, international students can only work with proper employment authorization. Bazeley says students can engage in postgraduate practical training if they have applied in a timely manner and have their application accepted by USCIS.

While OPT is typically granted for one year, “in some cases — STEM programs — students are eligible for up to three years of postgraduate practical training,” Bazeley says, referring to the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

It’s good for prospective international students to have an overall understanding of the visa process, Wu says. When students arrive on campus, he says, there is going to be a lot of information given to them and it can get overwhelming to absorb it all in a short period of time.

“As some rules and regulations do require some amount of lead time, it’s important that students make their plans with ample time to prepare. Unfortunately, the excuse of ‘I didn’t know’ or ‘Nobody told me’ does not always go over well with immigration authorities,” Wu says.

