What Are Rotating Credit Card Bonus Categories?

Some cash back credit cards offer a chance for users to earn more rewards in certain categories at certain times. Bonus categories for earning cash rewards often rotate quarterly, and what puts extra cash in your pocket in July differs come January. Is a cash back credit card with rotating bonus categories right for you? Here’s what you need to know about how quarterly bonuses work and which cards offer them.

Cash Back Card Types Explained

Rewards rates are usually fixed, unless you have a cash back card with rotating bonus categories. Generally, there are three types of cash back rewards credit cards:

— Ones that offer a flat cash back rate on every purchase and no limit on rewards

— Cards that offer tiered rewards, with some purchases earning more cash back than others

— Cash back cards that offer rotating quarterly bonuses, usually 5% cash back, plus a flat cash rewards rate on nonbonus spending

With the first two, the cash back rewards rate assigned to purchases is the same year-round. A card that offers “unlimited” cash back on every purchase means you have no cap on the rewards you can earn at your assigned rate.

A card with tiered rewards might pay 3% back on groceries, 2% back on gas and 1% back on all other purchases. You have different rewards rates, but the rates and the spending categories they apply to don’t change throughout the year.

Cash back cards that offer quarterly bonuses are a little different. Every quarter, usually new spending categories become eligible to receive a cash back bonus. Categories might include gas stations, grocery stores and even streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu.

This bonus is normally higher than the cash back rewards rate that applies to everyday purchases, giving you a shot at earning more cash back for your card spending. As one quarter ends and the next begins, the bonus rotates to another set of spending categories.

What Are Rotating Bonuses Worth?

If you’re considering a 5% cash back credit card, you might wonder just how valuable those quarterly bonuses are compared with a flat rate or tiered rewards card.

A typical rotating bonus category earns 5%, while other cards are limited to earning 2% or 3% cash back, says Daniel Gillaspia, travel and rewards expert and founder of the travel rewards blog UponArriving.

Several cash back credit cards offer a bonus each quarter. Here’s a quick look at how some of the most popular options compare:

Credit Card Quarterly Bonus Regular Cash Back Rewards Chase Freedom — 5% cash back in select categories — Rate applies to no more than $1,500 in combined purchases per quarter — 1% cash back once you pass the quarterly bonus limit and for all other purchases — No cap on rewards Discover it Cash Back — 5% cash back in select categories — Rate applies to no more than $1,500 in combined purchases per quarter — 1% cash back once you pass the quarterly bonus limit and for all other purchases — No cap on rewards U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card — 5% cash back in your chosen categories on up to $2,000 in combined eligible net purchases — 2% cash back in your chosen category, with no cap on rewards — 1% cash back on all other qualifying purchases, with no limit on how much you can earn Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card — 3% cash back in your chosen category and 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs on up to $2,500 in combined purchases — Category choices are gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drugstores, or home improvement/furnishings. — 1% cash back on all other purchases

A key difference among these cards is how flexible they are. In addition to a quarterly bonus limit, Chase Freedom and Discover it Cash Back have predetermined bonus categories. Each card publishes a cash back rewards calendar highlighting which purchases can earn the 5% bonus each quarter.

The Bank of America and U.S. Bank cards are a little more flexible. Cardholders can choose their quarterly cash back categories. The U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card does not cap 2% bonus rewards or standard 1% cash back rewards.

Among the four cards, the peak quarterly bonus rate of 5% applies to different categories. For example, the Chase Freedom 2019 calendar has so far included gas stations, tolls, drugstores, grocery stores, home improvement stores and streaming services. The Discover it 2019 calendar has featured grocery stores, gas stations, Uber and Lyft purchases, restaurants, and PayPal purchases. Both cards typically tailor fourth-quarter bonus categories to include holiday spending, with the Discover it calendar adding retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Target.

U.S. Bank’s 5% and 2% cash back bonus categories are a bit broader. For instance, you could choose to get the 5% bonus at department stores, fast food restaurants, furniture stores, gyms and select clothing stores any time of year. The 2% cash back bonus is good at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants.

Pros of Choosing a Card With Rotating Bonuses

The clear benefit of having a card with rotating bonus categories is that you could use it to supersize your rewards earnings.

Say your card offers 5% cash back each quarter on up to $1,500 in purchases. If you hit the limit on quarterly rewards, you’d get $75 per quarter and $300 per year.

Your rewards earning potential may be even greater if your card has a higher quarterly bonus limit or doesn’t limit bonuses. If you spend $2,000 quarterly on your U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card in your 5% cash back categories and $1,000 in your 2% category, you could earn $400 and $80 cash back, respectively, on $12,000 in annual purchases.

Now, assume you spend $12,000 each year on a card that offers 2% cash back on every purchase, with no limit on how much you can earn. Your cash back earnings would come to $240 instead. Timed well, purchases on a card with rotating quarterly bonuses could yield more cash rewards if you also use your card for everyday purchases.

Cons of Quarterly Bonuses

While you may be wowed by the cash back you could earn with a rotating bonus card, consider the downsides.

Jonathan Huang, a credit card expert with more than 2 million rewards points and the founder of personal finance blog Mr. Centsible, says 5% categories have limits when it comes to timing and usability. If quarterly categories don’t align with your spending habits for the time of year or in general, the 5% bonus may end up being worthless.

On the flip side, the bonus categories may be a perfect fit for how you spend, but your spending might exceed the quarterly cap. In that case, you’d revert to earning 1% on purchases until a new quarter begins.

There’s also the extra work of tracking bonus categories and activating them. Some cards require you to log into your account online and activate bonus categories for the quarter. If you don’t do this, then you’ll earn the lowest-tier rewards rate on those purchases.

In other words, you could miss out on earning extra cash back if you don’t keep an eye on the rewards calendar. If you’re not sure that you can stay on top of a rotating rewards schedule, a cash back card that pays a flat rewards rate on everything or one with a tiered rewards program might be a better fit.

Tips for Making the Most of Credit Card Rotating Bonuses

If you think that a cash back card with quarterly rotating bonuses could be the right choice, here’s how you can get the most bang for your buck:

— Study the cash back calendars for past and present years to see how the bonus categories match up with your spending.

— Consider opening multiple cards to benefit from bonus categories all year.

— Set a reminder to activate your quarterly bonus.

— If a quarterly bonus applies to your favorite retailers, consider stocking up on gift cards to those stores that you can spend or give as gifts later.

— Shop through cash back portals that offer extra rewards when you spend with partner merchants.

— Consider getting a flat rate rewards card that offers at least 2% cash back on every purchase as a backup payment method if you often hit your quarterly bonus spending cap.

— Be savvy when redeeming cash back rewards earned with your card. Generally, you’ll get the most value from cash back cards when you redeem rewards for statement credits, checks or cash deposits into your bank account. Chase Freedom even allows you to redeem cash back for travel through the Ultimate Rewards portal at a rate of 1.25 cents per point.

Lastly, avoid overspending with your card just to snag more rewards.

“The mistake to avoid is to not get into debt and spend more than you normally would at a particular store just because it’s offering bonus rewards for that quarter,” Huang says.

