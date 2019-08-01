WeWork signs on for future Bethesda location

WeWork, one of the region’s largest private office tenants, has signed a lease with Carr Properties for The Wilson in…

WeWork, one of the region’s largest private office tenants, has signed a lease with Carr Properties for The Wilson in Bethesda.

Positioned at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street, the 361,000-square-foot Wilson expects to be open by summer 2020. WeWork’s recent signing brings the building to 80% pre-leased.

Specific terms and square footage of the WeWork lease were not disclosed.

The Wilson is a four-minute walk from the Bethesda transit station, accessing the Metro’s Red Line and the future light-rail Purple Line. Near the office building is The Elm, a partner-residential location with 456 multifamily units.

Privately held Carr Properties owns, manages and develops office spaces in D.C. and Boston. With 15 commercial properties equating 4 million square feet, The Wilson is just one of five developing projects for the D.C.-headquartered real estate investment company, which is anticipated to add 2.4 million-square-feet of office space.

