Virginia Tech’s innovation campus to make space for businesses

The premier structure on Virginia Tech’s $1 billion innovation campus at Potomac Yard could feature an array of multipurpose spaces where entrepreneurs and academics collaborate, according to a solicitation letter the university has issued seeking an architectural and engineering firm to design the academic building.

“Engagement is also core to the mission of the Innovation Campus and the Academic Building is envisioned to be a part of an engagement ecosystem, providing spaces to connect Virginia Tech with its partners and community,” the request for proposal letter reads.

The school wants the design to drive guests and students to use public transportation, specifically bus rapid transit and Metrorail. It would be expected to reach LEED Silver certification, according to the RFP.

The university mentions outdoor classrooms, community gathering spaces and “vibrant ground-level environments” as features that it would like to see in its “Innovation District.” But the biggest takeaway…