Tysons can’t quit car dealerships, as Koons plans major expansion

Jim Koons Automotive is moving ahead with plans to nearly double one of its Tysons car dealerships with a new showroom.
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the expansion plans Tuesday, clearing the way for a two-phase construction project at Koons Tysons Toyota, located along the 8600 block of Leesburg Pike.
Koons, one of the D.C. area’s largest auto dealers, is planning to convert a warehouse building it is currently using for vehicle storage and office space into what amounts to a new facility. The warehouse was once showroom space for an Ourisman dealership on the site, but Koons acquired the property in a $19.4 million land deal in 2016, according to county records.
The company hopes to add two additional stories to the one-floor facility, tacking on 53,000 square feet to the existing 73,000-square-foot building.
That will allow for Koons to add “a new dealership” to the space, Lynne Strobel, an attorney at Walsh Colucci Lubeley and Walsh PC representing…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.