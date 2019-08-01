Tysons can’t quit car dealerships, as Koons plans major expansion

Jim Koons Automotive is moving ahead with plans to nearly double one of its Tysons car dealerships with a new…

Jim Koons Automotive is moving ahead with plans to nearly double one of its Tysons car dealerships with a new showroom.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the expansion plans Tuesday, clearing the way for a two-phase construction project at Koons Tysons Toyota, located along the 8600 block of Leesburg Pike.

Koons, one of the D.C. area’s largest auto dealers, is planning to convert a warehouse building it is currently using for vehicle storage and office space into what amounts to a new facility. The warehouse was once showroom space for an Ourisman dealership on the site, but Koons acquired the property in a $19.4 million land deal in 2016, according to county records.

The company hopes to add two additional stories to the one-floor facility, tacking on 53,000 square feet to the existing 73,000-square-foot building.

That will allow for Koons to add “a new dealership” to the space, Lynne Strobel, an attorney at Walsh Colucci Lubeley and Walsh PC representing…