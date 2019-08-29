Trade War Slows Buybacks of Tech Stocks

Over the last few years, the technology sector has boomed. From traditional tech players like Apple (ticker: AAPL) and Alphabet…

Over the last few years, the technology sector has boomed.

From traditional tech players like Apple (ticker: AAPL) and Alphabet ( GOOG, GOOGL), to more niche IT players such as Western Union Co. ( WU) and Paychex ( PAYX), this sector was responsible for a sizeable portion of the S&P 500’s rise.

This success was also reflected in how tech companies chose to use excess cash on hand. In 2018 alone, the information technology sector authorized $369 billion in buybacks, representing 34% of all buybacks announced that year.

But in the last quarter, this trajectory has drastically changed. Fueled by the escalating trade war and an outlook unfavorable to the sector, there’s been, on several occasions, a tremendous pullback in both sector performance and buyback announcements. This may, in fact, signal a potential downturn for this sector, and a future trajectory that is more bearish than bullish.

Despite trade war concerns last year, technology buybacks slowed down but remained resilient. In fact, it was one of the only potentially impacted sectors to ramp up buyback announcements during a time of trade war tension, and when other sectors, such as industrials, pulled back.

This included Apple’s massive $100 billion buyback in May 2018, and an estimated cumulative 35% of all completed buybacks made that year. By comparison, companies in the IT sector account for just 22% of all buyback announcements this year (financials are leading the way at 28%).

This year, however, technology has experienced a decline in buybacks, an indicator of how companies feel about their future prospects. The tech industry has been hit among the hardest. Trade war discussions have focused heavily as of late on Huawei, a manufacturer of specialized technology that many U.S. companies depend on, and tariffs on remaining Chinese imports, including certain technology goods.

This direct impact on the operations of tech businesses is arguably fueling this pullback in buyback authorizations and increased uncertainty about the future prospects. This was echoed at Tim Cook’s recent meeting with President Donald Trump, where he expressed a competitive disadvantage imposed by impending tariffs.

In April and May 2018, technology companies announced $30.8 billion and $130.5 billion in buybacks, respectively. This year, the sector announced $75.1 billion in April, of which $75 billion was from Apple, and just $4.3 billion in May.

Combined, that’s less than half the amount of authorizations compared to same period last year.

Such a drastic turnaround in buyback authorizations can signal uncertainty about the future trajectory of a company. When that is focused on a particular sector, and corresponds with increased political rhetoric — the trade war — it is reasonable to interpret these events as a response to the current environment.

Companies typically employ buybacks when they feel their stock price is undervalued in the market, and/or it is the best opportunity to use the case on hand. With so much uncertainty clouding the future of this industry and no explanation, such as cash going into other investments, the data suggest that companies seem less enthusiastic about the near future.

Only four technology companies announced buybacks in June. Investing in these four companies at the end of June would have led to significant outperformance versus the S&P 500 TR Index. For example, Ambarella ( AMBA) announced a buyback on June 4 and since returned 43%. SeaChange International ( SEAC), which announced a buyback on June 6, returned an incredible 84%.

To understand the possible future of this sector, it is helpful to look back to the beginning of 2019. January presented a buying opportunity for tech companies, following a sell-off of the market. Lam Research Corp. ( LRCX) announced a 23% buyback on Jan. 23. Since the announcement, LRCX was up 28.8% versus S&P 500 TR Index at 12.1%.

Another example is Xerox Holdings Co. ( XRX), which announced an 18% buyback on Jan. 24. From the time of the announcement, XRX returned 21.5%.

As trade war rhetoric continues to evolve, there may be more clarity as to what the future holds for tech businesses. Until then, it’s clear that a lack of certainty is clouding the trajectory of these companies, and thus corporate teams have pulled back their market investments of excess cash.

There are those that are still announcing, presenting bright opportunities in an otherwise lagging sector, and there’s always the chance of a turnaround as global relations continue to unfold.

