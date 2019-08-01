The Pohankas sell Kalorama home to National Geographic Society CEO

Pohanka Automotive Group Chairman John Pohanka and his wife, Lynn, have sold their 4,000-square-foot Kalorama townhouse to National Geographic Society…

Pohanka Automotive Group Chairman John Pohanka and his wife, Lynn, have sold their 4,000-square-foot Kalorama townhouse to National Geographic Society President and CEO Tracy Wolstencroft for $2.8 million.

Wolstencroft, who is also chairman of Chicago-based executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles International, purchased the home under a company called Bosporus 35 LLC. The sale was made last November but rerecorded last month.

Wolstencroft was appointed president and CEO of NGS in September 2018 after Gary Knell became CEO of National Geographic Partners.

Across the street from Mitchell Park in the Kalorama Square community, the three-bedroom, four-full-bathroom house had been on the market since last June when it was originally listed for $2.85 million. It also features a double living room, media room, study, third-floor master suite, his and her walk-in closets, private elevator, pool and two-car heated garage.

The Pohankas, who own property in Florida, originally purchased…