Target Corporation (TGT) Stock Jumps to an All-Time High

Target Corporation (ticker: TGT) stock gained more than 19% on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected profits in the second quarter due in large part to its in-store pickup and same-day delivery features. Target also raised its full-year guidance, but analysts are cautious on TGT stock trading at more than $100 for the first time in history.

Target reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.82 on revenue of $18.42 billion. Both numbers beat Wall Street analyst expectations of $1.62 and $18.34 billion, respectively. Revenue was up 3.6% from a year ago.

Same-store sales were up 3.4%, also beating analyst expectations of 2.9% growth. The company said same-store sales are up 10% over the past two years, Target’s highest growth rate in more than a decade. Same-store sales growth was driven by a 2.4% increase in store traffic, down from 4.3% traffic growth last quarter. Average transaction size was up 0.9% in the second quarter.

All-important digital sales growth was up 34%, down from 42% growth in the first quarter. Online sales still represent just 7.3% of total revenue. Target said its same-day fulfillment services, including Order Pick Up, Drive Up and Shipt, contributed nearly 1.5 percentage points to overall same-store sales growth.

“We are really pleased with our second quarter performance, which demonstrates the strength of our strategy and the durable financial model we’ve built over the last several years,” CEO Brian Cornell says in a statement

Looking ahead, Target issued third-quarter same-store sales growth guidance of 3.4%, in line with its performance in the second quarter. Target Corporation also raised its full-year EPS guidance from between $5.75 and $6.05 to a new range of between $5.90 and $6.20.

Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough says despite the impressive quarter, he’s cautious on TGT stock trading at all-time highs given the increasingly competitive U.S. retail environment.

“We believe the results are solid as the company is gaining market share across most product categories and driving traffic into stores,” Yarbrough says. “We have concerns about the competitive pressure from online retailers and lower pricing from Walmart, as well as the lack of any strategy to drive improved results within the grocery business.”

Edward Jones has a “hold” rating for TGT stock.

