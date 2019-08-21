Study: Smartphones, Social Media Expose Users to People With Diverse Backgrounds

Worries about social media’s impact is growing around the world. A global study released on Thursday, however, is providing more…

Worries about social media’s impact is growing around the world. A global study released on Thursday, however, is providing more positive news: In many respects, smartphone users in emerging economies, particularly people who use social media, are more frequently exposed to people with different backgrounds.

Additionally, smartphone users accessing social media are more connected with friends they don’t see in person and are more likely to access new information and health and government services, according to the study from the nonpartisan Pew Research Center.

The study also found that in each of the countries studied, people using smartphones are more likely to interact with people from different religious groups. And in most of the countries, people with smartphones are more likely to regularly interact with people from different political parties, income levels and ethnic backgrounds.

The report is the third in a Pew series exploring mobile connectivity in 11 countries with emerging economies. Those countries are Colombia, India, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Mexico, the Philippines, South Africa, Tunisia, Venezuela and Vietnam.

The study found that in most of the 11 countries surveyed, a majority of adults said they used at least one of these seven social media platforms or messaging apps: Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, Viber and Tinder. Smartphone use and social media consumption is especially heavy in Jordan and Lebanon, the survey found; more than 80% of respondents in those countries reported using the devices and platforms.

Among other findings:

— More respondents said they regularly interact with people in other income levels than say they interact with people of other races or political affiliations.

— Text messaging is the most common activity on smartphones. In Venezuela, 94% of respondents said they send texts on their phones, followed by 93% in the Philippines.

— The people most likely to send text messages are younger adults aged 18-29 and people with higher levels of education.

In a separate report released on Thursday, Pew researchers found a median of 65% of respondents in the same 11 countries said their governments should ensure equal access to the internet. That sentiment is strongest in Venezuela (73%), Lebanon (73%) and Colombia (70%). However, less consensus was found on the question of whether the government should make access a top priority. A median of 44% was found in the group of countries, with sentiment strongest in Kenya (61%) and Vietnam (53%).

Earlier this year, Pew released research conducted in those same 11 countries showing substantial public anxiety about the ability of misinformation on social media to sow division.

