Staying on Track: A Guide to Academic Advising

Support networks go far in helping students succeed in college. Faculty members explain courses and majors, residential advisers can make…

Support networks go far in helping students succeed in college. Faculty members explain courses and majors, residential advisers can make students feel welcome in the dorms, and peers can offer a sense of home and shared experience. But an avenue of support students shouldn’t overlook — and one that will be a sustained presence throughout college — is academic advising.

“The academic adviser is the key person to help students navigate the process of completing requirements in order to achieve a college or university degree,” explains Tim Renick, senior vice president for student success at Georgia State University.

During a student’s collegiate career, experts say there may be no individual a student turns to as often as an academic adviser.

What Is Academic Advising?

The role of an academic adviser is to help guide students through a program of study that results in a degree. Advisers, historically, have focused on signing students up for courses and ensuring they were on the proper path for their degree program.

But the role of an adviser has changed in recent years, experts say. While academic advisers still sign students up for courses, they are now also a hub for campus resources.

[Read: What You Should Know as a First-Generation College Student.]

“When you really break down academic advising, it means that your adviser is basically your support network, your adviser is your hub of information. They can help you with internal and external resources, they can help you with academic and nonacademic resources, knowing what you need, and then helping you get what you need,” says Kellie Ziemak, director of student support at St. Petersburg College in Florida.

Academic advising requirements vary at colleges and universities across the U.S. Many schools require students to see an academic adviser before registering for classes, typically for 45 minutes to an hour. Academic advisers can help students select individual courses for the upcoming semester in order to properly sequence a degree program for a timely graduation.

Beyond that, academic advisers connect students to tutors, financial aid counselors and other resources for success. But the role isn’t limited to academic matters. Experts say academic advisers also help troubleshoot personal issues interfering with school.

“It’s very seldom you have a conversation with a student about academic issues, that something dealing with their personal life doesn’t come into it,” says Charlie Nutt, executive director of the National Academic Advising Association.

Those areas, Nutt says, can range from toxic relationships to financial issues to trouble connecting with campus peers.

Academic Advising Differs Across College Campuses

Students may experience different models of academic advising depending on where they go to school.

“There’s not a one-size-fits-all approach to advising,” Nutt says.

Typically schools deploy a full-time academic adviser to work with students or a faculty member in their respective major.

“In some cases, these individuals will be faculty members. So, you will be assigned an adviser who sits on the faculty, typically in your chosen area of study or major. But increasingly across the United States, these academic advisers are dedicated staff, people who do nothing else in the entire workweek than try to help students succeed in college,” Renick says.

Typically advisers meet with a student once per semester, often to register for classes and check in on academic progress, experts say. But the frequency varies. Students who need additional support may want to check in with their adviser more regularly. Ziemak notes that some schools require students to schedule time with an adviser while others welcome walk-ins.

[Read: Dropping Out of College: Why Students Do So and How to Avoid It.]

Advising also differs between community colleges and four-year institutions. While students typically attend four-year schools with the plan to graduate from that institution, many community college students intend to transfer after two years.

But to stay on the right path for degree completion and to aid in the transfer, experts emphasize that students should take advantage of academic advising.

A recent report suggests that, at many community colleges, students often look elsewhere for advising. For students first entering community college, 41% reported turning to “friends, family, or other students,” according to a 2018 report by the Center for Community College Student Engagement, which surveyed 179,672 students at 297 community colleges.

“That was really concerning when we saw that it was so high,” says Evelyn Waiwaiole, executive director of CCCSE.

The survey points to the value of academic advising in developing more engaged students and boosting retention.

“Advisers are critical to your success at the institution. Build a relationship with them, see them frequently,” Waiwaiole says.

Additionally, students may attend a community college for a certificate program rather than a degree. Academic advising also extends to those students, who are often seeking a specific placement in the workforce and need guidance, Ziemak explains.

When to Connect With an Academic Adviser

The key to successful academic advising, experts say, is to catch student problems early on and connect them to solutions.

Some colleges, such as Georgia State, have gone high-tech to help students press through to graduation. GSU has turned to predictive analytics in recent years and introduced an early alert system that looks at some 800 risk factors for student success. When a student trips the early alert system — for bad grades or poor attendance, for example — an academic adviser checks in.

[Read: Colleges Innovate to Help Students Succeed.]

But students shouldn’t wait to be contacted. “See an adviser at the first sign of struggle,” Renick recommends.

Though advisers typically make the first contact around the start of the semester, students should take the initiative to reach out as well. Renick urges students to meet with academic advisers when struggling with a class, considering changing majors, experiencing personal issues or even having trouble paying for college.

“Go immediately and see your academic adviser; they’ll point you to resources across campus. Your campus may have tutors available, supplemental instruction, your faculty members may have tools and assistance and workshops available. But the best way to find out about it is to seek help immediately. If you wait, oftentimes, you dig yourself into a deeper hole,” Renick says.

Questions to Ask About Academic Advising

Prospective students who are searching for a college should find out about advising before they enroll, experts say. Below is a list of questions prospective students can ask colleges to determine what advising looks like and how it will shape their experience.

— What are retention and graduation rates?

— What is the student-to-adviser ratio? (The National Academic Advising Association recommends a ratio of no higher than 300 students per adviser.)

— What kind of resources do advisers have access to?

— Are there early alert systems in place that can send warnings to advisers?

— What is the advisory model?

— How does advising differ for a freshman versus a senior?

— How long are advising sessions?

— Are walk-in sessions available, or is advising by appointment only?

Quality advising, Ziemak says, emphasizes the needs of individual students.

“We know that everybody comes with different backgrounds, goals and needs. We recognize that and we want to embrace it and figure out how we can help you as an individual student to reach your goals,” Ziemak says.

Searching for a college? Get our complete rankings of Best Colleges.

More from U.S. News

10 Ways to Prepare for Your Freshman Year of College

Why Colleges Look at Students’ Social Media Accounts

How to Find an LGBT-Friendly College

Staying on Track: A Guide to Academic Advising originally appeared on usnews.com