Should You Get an Emergency Student Loan?

If a death in the family, a job loss or a sudden financial demand leaves you short on funds for college, an emergency loan could help you stay in school. Your college or university may provide this type of aid to cover necessities such as food, medication and housing.

The cost of your emergency loan will depend on the source, which can also include the state you live in, nonprofits, federal programs and private lenders. Your financial aid office can help you work through your options.

Whatever your reason for needing urgent student aid, you can find help to pay your bills and keep working toward your degree.

How Emergency Student Loans Work

Emergency student loans are short-term interest-free loans. Still, keep an eye on fees and the repayment period — typically between 30 and 60 days — to understand your loan’s full cost.

If your college or university has emergency student loans, you can look for terms and applications online, or ask your school’s financial aid office. You may be able to get a loan for as little as $100, or one that exceeds $1,000, depending on your school and the type of loan.

“Unlike federal student loans, which have consistent interest rates and terms, emergency student loans vary greatly by school,” says Teddy Nykiel, client service manager at My College Planning Team, a financial aid advising firm. “Students should check with their school’s financial aid office for details, and be sure to ask about the loan amount, repayment term, interest rate and any associated fees.”

To qualify for the short-term loan, you may need to have:

— Active enrollment status at the school

— No registration holds

— A certain GPA

— No past-due or defaulted short-term loans

— No other emergency student loans for that academic term

You may be invited to an interview for the school to get a better idea of your need and eligibility. The interview is also a chance for you to get details about the loan’s due date and terms, including fees.

Emergency Student Loan vs. Short-Term Student Loan

Some colleges and universities offer short-term student loans, which are not necessarily the same as emergency student loans.

A short-term student loan is designed to help students pay for education-related costs rather than emergency expenses. For instance, you can use this type of loan to pay for tuition, but not for rent. It is best used when financial aid and other payment arrangements aren’t yet finalized, and you want to avoid having a hold on your registration.

These loans typically charge a processing fee but are interest-free as long as you pay in full by the deadline.

As with emergency loans, not all colleges and universities extend short-term loans, so check with your school’s financial aid office to find out whether you have this option.

Should You Get an Emergency Student Loan?

If your school provides emergency student loans and you want to apply for one, consider these factors before you move forward:

Your need. An emergency loan can be easy to get, but take some time to think about how much you actually need it. If your circumstances only make life a little less convenient, the loan may not be worth it.

“Students should consider emergencies as an occurrence that will keep them from maintaining their enrollment,” says Erick Jones, director of the Student Money Management Center at the University of North Georgia. “If it will keep you from getting to school and attending class, then it is an emergency, and students should reach out then for help.”

Eligibility. Check your school’s eligibility requirements to determine whether you qualify for a loan. Also, see whether an emergency loan would apply to the expenses you need to cover. If not, you may end up wasting precious time.

Ability to repay. Not repaying an emergency student loan on time can complicate your financial relationship with your school. In addition to late fees, you may also have a hold placed on your registration, which could prevent you from registering for the next term’s classes. Staying in school and getting future aid could become harder. Unless you have a plan to repay your emergency loan, you may want to avoid taking one out.

Cost. Even if your emergency student loan doesn’t charge interest, you’ll typically pay an origination fee. Your loan could end up being more expensive than you expect.

Alternatives to Emergency Student Loans

Some alternatives to emergency student loans could offer more favorable terms. Here are some choices to consider:

Grants. Unlike loans, grants don’t need to be repaid as long as you meet certain conditions, but they may have stricter eligibility requirements.

As with emergency loans, grants may come with spending restrictions, so check the terms before you apply.

“Some schools may also offer dining hall vouchers or access to a food pantry,” says Nykiel, “which can free up cash to use for tuition, books or other school-related expenses.”

Parents. Depending on your relationship with your parents and their finances, you may be able to ask for help. Going this route can help you avoid added costs and school-related fallout if you can’t pay the loan back quickly, and you may be able to set up a longer repayment term.

Before accepting a loan from your parents, talk about the terms of the agreement, and create a plan to pay back the money in a timely manner. If you take advantage of the relationship, you could damage it.

Federal aid. The deadline to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid is June 30, but colleges and states may have different processes. You must fill out the FAFSA to get access to federal student loans, which are much cheaper than emergency loans.

“Most schools have earlier financial aid deadlines and award aid on a first-come, first-served basis, so ideally it’s best to submit the FAFSA as soon as possible,” Nykiel says. “But students may still be able to get federal grants and student loans, which are more of a long-term solution compared to emergency student loans.”

Student credit card. If you qualify and your expenses can be paid with plastic, a student credit card can help you get the money you need and build credit.

Some student credit cards even offer a 0% introductory annual percentage rate period, usually at least six months. With this feature, you can pay back your balance with no extra costs, as long as you do so within the promotional period.

But keep in mind that not all student credit cards come with this promotion, and carrying a balance for a long time can be costly. And while your APR may be lower than on an emergency loan, the total amount you pay could be much higher.

Preparing for Emergencies

There’s no telling how and when an emergency will come up, so having a plan to protect yourself is wise. Jones recommends establishing an emergency savings plan, if possible.

“If students can save $50 per semester, then they will have $200 saved up after four semesters or two years,” he says. “This will cover the cost if a student’s car battery dies or their (roommate) skips out on paying a bill.”

Prepare a budget before each term. Start by writing down your estimated monthly expenses, including education and living costs. If you need student loans to cover any portion of your monthly expenses, consider borrowing a little more than you think you’ll need. That way you’ll have a buffer in case something doesn’t go as planned.

Of course, taking out more in student loans doesn’t mean you have to hold onto that money. You may be able to return a portion or all of your student loans within 30 to 120 days after they’ve been disbursed. And if you can’t, you can always use the extra money to make a large payment toward your student loan debt and reduce how much you’ll owe after you graduate.

