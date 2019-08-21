Should You Get an Apple Card?

There’s a lot of hype surrounding the Apple Card, which became available to U.S. consumers Tuesday after a limited initial…

There’s a lot of hype surrounding the Apple Card, which became available to U.S. consumers Tuesday after a limited initial release. The card offers layers of security that you can’t get with any other credit card, and it doesn’t charge any fees. But you may find the rewards program wanting, if that’s your top priority.

Read on to learn more about the Apple Card’s requirements, as well as where it shines and what to consider before you apply.

What to Know About the Apple Card

The Apple Card was created by Apple but is issued by Goldman Sachs. Here are some of the card’s highlights and how it sets itself apart from other credit cards on the market:

Security. The Apple Card is designed to be used mostly with Apple Pay, the technology company’s digital payment service that offers advanced security for point-of-sale transactions. Apple Pay uses Face ID, Touch ID and unique transaction codes to protect transaction data. You also get a physical card without a card number etched on it.

“There’s really no need to display the numbers on any credit card,” says Chris Ligan, vice president of acquisitions for Auric, a credit card processing company. “You don’t have to worry about your card (number) being compromised because you left it at the bar or at a restaurant.”

If you need to type in your number for an online order or share it over the phone, says Ligan, “you can just log into your online wallet or your Apple profile, and all the information is there. You can just cut and paste.” It also autofills the information for you if you’re using Apple’s Safari browser.

Costs. The Apple Card has no annual fees, cash advance fees, over-the-limit fees or late fees. But while credit cards eschewing all fees is rare, the card may not add a lot of value to cardholders who manage to avoid most or all credit card fees anyway.

“It’s not a huge differentiator,” says John Ganotis, founder of the personal finance site Credit Card Insider. “But it helps simplify the card offering, so people know the only (charge) they need to worry about is interest when they carry a balance.”

The card charges a variable annual percentage rate of 12.99% to 23.99%, based on your creditworthiness. According to U.S. News data, the average APR for rewards cards ranges from just over 17% to nearly 25%.

Rewards. The card offers 3% cash back on Apple purchases, 2% back when you use Apple Pay and 1% back on everything else. The company announced Tuesday that cardholders will also receive 3% back when they use Apple Pay for Uber and Uber Eats. Apple Pay can be used in many places — but not everywhere. There is no sign-up bonus available.

That’s not encouraging, considering some credit cards offer more lucrative cash back programs. For example, the Citi Double Cash Card offers 2% back on every purchase you make and pay for. But with the Apple Card, you receive your cash back on a daily basis instead of after your statement closes.

Other features. The Apple Card has a few other features that could make it stand out for some. For example, you can use Apple Maps to pinpoint the merchant of a transaction, which can help if you don’t recognize a purchase.

Also, Apple helps you estimate how much interest you’ll owe if you don’t pay your bill in full.

Apple Card requirements. The Apple Card requires a minimum 600 FICO credit score, making it possible to get approved with fair credit. However, there are some negative credit items that could hurt your chances of getting approved, including past-due accounts or a recent bankruptcy or repossession.

Is the Apple Card Right for You?

Few credit cards are objectively good or bad. It’s important to know what you’re looking for in a card to determine if the Apple Card is a good fit.

“One major target consumer is a privacy-conscious person who uses an iPhone and doesn’t care about optimizing credit card rewards by carrying multiple cards,” says Ganotis. “It makes a lot of sense as someone’s only card, as it can earn 1% to 2% on most purchases.”

If rewards are important to you, though, the Apple Card likely isn’t a good fit, according to Beverly Harzog, best-selling author, credit card expert and consumer finance analyst at U.S. News. “Unless you’re hopelessly devoted to Apple, you can find other cash back credit cards that will give you more value.”

That said, rewards credit card options can be limited if your credit score is in the low 600s. While cash back cards like the Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card are available to consumers with average, fair or limited credit, the Apple Card may have an advantage by not charging fees and offering helpful security features.

Whether or not it’s right for you, the Apple Card is likely to make some waves in the credit card industry, if only to encourage better security. By giving potential thieves less information on the card itself and encouraging people to use Apple Pay, the card could lead others to take similar steps and reduce fraud.

Ligan says, “I’m speculating, but hopefully with that lowered risk comes lower interest rates and better perks for everyone involved. As fraud claims start dropping, everyone benefits.”

Don’t, however, expect the card to make any waves among rewards enthusiasts. Harzog says, “Given the narrow focus of the Apple Card, I don’t expect it to become a heavy hitter in the cash back credit card market. It will develop a fan base, for sure, but it’s unlikely to have a big impact on the bottom line of other card issuers in the cash back credit card space.”

Should You Get an Apple Card?