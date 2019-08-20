Search for Illegal Migrants Fuels Muslim Worries in Indian State

MUMBAI, India — A push to weed out illegal migrants in the northeastern corner of India is stirring worries among…

MUMBAI, India — A push to weed out illegal migrants in the northeastern corner of India is stirring worries among the region’s minority Muslim community and criticism from human rights observers.

The registration drive is confined to the northeastern border state of Assam and stems from its particular history and politics; the population of the state has increased as commercial industries have expanded and immigrants, especially from Nepal and Bangladesh, have settled in the area. But the process of making people prove their citizenship has enormous implications for the rest of the country, particularly in the light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision earlier this month to remove the special autonomy granted to Jammu and Kashmir, India’s only Muslim-majority state.

[MORE: Narendra Modi’s Win Stirs Worries Over Nationalism in India]

India’s Bharatiya Janata Party was voted back to power this year on a platform that included supporting the citizens’ registry in Assam and even expanding it to other states. This, in combination with a proposed citizenship law that would legitimize only non-Muslim immigrants, could spark larger divisions over religion, citizenship, and national identity in the world’s largest democracy, experts say.

“India could be moving towards a situation where it has large groups of fragile citizens, groups with fewer rights,” says Sanjib Baruah, an expert on the history and politics of Assam and a professor of political studies at Bard College, New York.

A Struggle to Prove Citizenship

In Assam, the registration process is roiling millions of lives. Thirty-three million people submitted documents by 2018 to prove that they or their ancestors had been living in the state — or in India — before the Bangladesh War of 1971, which brought in millions of refugees.

A draft list of citizens released last July excluded 4 million residents, 12% of the state’s population, whose documents failed to meet the government’s strict criteria. If those numbers don’t change — most of those excluded have filed new claims — India could soon be home to the world’s largest stateless population.

The final register is expected to be published on Aug. 31. Facing uncertainty and possible detention, some residents of the state have reportedly committed suicide.

U.N. rapporteurs have called on India to review the registration drive “and other similar processes and to ensure that they do not result in statelessness, discriminatory or arbitrary deprivation or denial of nationality, mass expulsion, and arbitrary detention.”

They and others have pointed to the many problems in the citizenship verification process. Among those left off the list are some well-known local families, including the descendants of one of India’s former presidents, a sign of the challenges of proving citizenship in a country where registration of births and deaths was made mandatory only in 1969. Registration took longer to become widespread, especially in remote areas like Assam.

“India has a huge documentation problem,” says Joyeeta Bhattacharjee, a foreign policy fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, a think tank in New Delhi.

Poor people, in particular, are less likely to possess legal documents such as birth certificates, school records or property deeds. Women, too, who migrate after marriage to join their husbands’ families and are less likely to have been educated, have found it hard to prove their legal status. “I am hearing many stories of families with one female member or another left out of the list,” says Bhattacharya, who has relatives living in Assam. Many Bengali-speaking Indians also live in the state.

Registry Drive Rooted in British Partition of India

The documentation challenge also speaks to the fact that, unlike immigration crises in other parts of the world, this one is less about present migration and more about historical ones. (The latest census data shows immigration from Bangladesh has fallen.)

The current registration drive was set in motion in 2014 by the Supreme Court in response to a petition from a local group in Assam. But the registry itself has its roots in British colonial rule and in its endgame, the Partition of India in 1947.

The British first annexed Assam to India in 1826, merging it with the Bengal province. In the early 20th century, colonial authorities encouraged Bengali-speaking people to come work in Assam’s tea plantations and jute factories.

A larger influx of Bengali immigrants entered around India’s Independence in 1947 when the subcontinent was carved up on religious lines into majority-Hindu India and majority-Muslim Pakistan. At that time Pakistan consisted of West Pakistan (today’s Pakistan), and East Pakistan (today’s Bangladesh). Millions of Bengali-speaking Hindus fled from East Pakistan into eastern India.

[MORE: India Seen As Country Rich With History]

Historians say Assamese rhetoric against “foreigners” rose in this period; the original citizen registry was conducted in the state in 1951. “The issue we are seeing today is the unfinished story of Partition. It is a subcontinental story,” Baruah says.

The next wave of refugees arrived in Assam with the war of 1971 when East Pakistan, with the help of India, fought to become independent. Many of those refugees returned to the newly minted nation of Bangladesh, but some remained in Assam. Alarm over their growing presence in local politics triggered a violent movement against foreigners in the late 1970s, one that ended with the Assam Accord in 1985.

That treaty made March 25, 1971 the cut-off date for legal immigrants in the state, and mandated a citizen registry, setting the stage for what is happening today.

Millions Risk Being Declared Stateless

What happens to those who can’t prove they or their families arrived before 1971? Residents excluded from the list have the option of appealing to the state’s 100-odd Foreigner Tribunals. But those bodies — which declared almost 94,000 residents as foreigners until early 2018 — have been criticized for being opaque and arbitrary in their functioning.

Many of the panels are headed by lawyers, not judges, and poorer applicants often have no legal aid, says Colin Gonsalves, a Supreme Court lawyer and founder of the Human Rights Law Network, who visited Assam recently to observe the process.

Once declared a foreigner, if all court appeals are lost, the person may be sent to one of the six detention camps in the state.

[MORE: Countries Seen As Inclusive and Caring About Rights]

What happens to those detainees is unclear. They can’t be deported, say experts, because Bangladesh is unlikely to recognize these people as their own. The Bangladesh government has already said the registration drive is India’s internal matter.

“The problem is that you haven’t sent these people back for 50 years,” Gonsalves says. Declaring them foreigners now makes them stateless, he argues. “By international convention, you can’t put stateless people in jail or deprive them of economic rights. … So why do this exercise in the first place?”

A National Approach to Migration?

Experts suggest this decades-old issue requires a political solution not a judicial one, especially in getting other states to absorb some of the migrants. But even a political solution may not be easy when the central government and the state don’t see eye-to-eye on the issue, especially on the question of who can be defined as a foreigner.

For the BJP, the question centers on religion. The party has pushed for a national citizenship bill that would give non-Muslim refugees and immigrants, in particular Hindus persecuted in neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, a path to Indian citizenship. Such a law plays well with the BJP’s ideological base for whom the creation of a Hindu nation is, Baruah notes, “a piece of unfinished business from Partition.”

But the bill has been opposed by people in the northeastern states like Assam who worry it would bring a fresh influx of Hindus from Bangladesh. “Not unlike how the U.S. law on refugees of the Cold War-era gave asylum to thousands of Cubans,” Baruah says.

The law would also help bring in the many Bengali Hindus currently excluded from Assam’s citizen list. That’s a solution that many Assamese, with their anxiety about all immigrants, not just Muslims, find unacceptable.

People in Assam, especially marginalized indigenous tribal groups, say they should not have to bear the burden of refugees or migrants alone, Gonsalves says. “They think this should be an India problem, not an Assam problem.”

More from U.S. News

India Offers Among Most Affordable Mobile Internet, Study Finds

Narendra Modi’s Win Stirs Worries Over Nationalism in India

India in Photos

Search for Illegal Migrants Fuels Muslim Worries in Indian State originally appeared on usnews.com