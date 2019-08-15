Resume Objective Tips and Examples

A well-crafted resume can be your ticket to landing an interview and job offer. But to make a good impression,…

A well-crafted resume can be your ticket to landing an interview and job offer. But to make a good impression, your resume must go beyond simply listing your education and work experience.

“You have to view it as a marketing document,” says Amanda Augustine, a career expert at the resume writing service TopResume. To set the stage for this professional document, you must include a resume objective or similar statement at the top. This brief summary is the first thing a hiring manager will read and needs to be written with care.

Still, many resume experts argue that a traditional objective statement is irrelevant and the space is better used in other ways, such as highlighting career accomplishments and notable skills.

Consider the following expert tips and strategies for writing a strong personal statement and effective resume objective.

[See: 8 Skills That Set Millennials Apart at Work.]

Do You Need an Objective Statement on a Resume?

Traditionally, a resume objective is a statement indicating the job being pursued by the applicant. Here are three examples of how it may be structured:

— To obtain a sales position with a Fortune 500 company.

— Seeking a position as an administrative assistant, which will provide me the opportunity to use my communication and organizational skills.

— Dedicated teacher looking to fill a position and foster student success at the secondary school level.

However, these types of statements are often viewed as unneeded and unhelpful to job seekers. “The recruiter assumes if you are applying for a job, that’s the job you want,” says Amanda Traugutt, a content development lead and certified career coach with Elevated Resumes, which provides personal branding and resume writing services. Rather than an objective statement, a better use of space may be to include a professional summary that highlights personal skills and past success.

You may even want to consider eliminating any type of introductory statement. “As a user of resumes, I’m not even stopping to look at it,” says Mary Hjorth, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for investment firm Kestra Financial. “My recommendation is to lose the objective statement and put in bulleted highlights.” These points may be more easily scanned by automated resume screening services, which are looking for keywords that signal a resume is worth a manual review, she says.

How to Write an Objective Statement

Whether you call it an objective statement or personal summary, you want to use the top of your resume to grab the attention of the reader. “You always have to think what’s most important and what’s my best selling point,” Augustine says. She recommends thinking of the statement as a modified elevator pitch.

The statement should be capped at two to three sentences and showcase relevant information, such as professional certifications or accomplishments that may be missed by someone skimming the rest of the resume. It can also include details that may not have a place elsewhere, such as a willingness to relocate.

The information within the objective statement may need to be customized based on your industry as well. For instance, sales professionals may want to include specific numbers in their opening statement, while health care workers may need to list specialties or licensing details.

[See: The 12 Best Jobs That Help People.]

Use the job listing to determine what should be included in the resume objective. “The job description can be really telling,” Traugutt says. If an employer is looking for someone with five years of experience, be sure to mention you have at least five years of experience. Or if they are looking for someone proficient in a certain type of software, include that information.

A strong objective statement will be short and mirror what an employer is looking for without repeating it exactly. “Tie back to the job posting without regurgitating it,” Hjorth advises.

Resume Objectives Mistakes to Avoid

As with the rest of the resume, the objective statement should be free of spelling and grammatical mistakes. It also needs to be factual. “Never stretch the truth,” Hjorth says.

It’s also a mistake to list something in the objective and then not provide any details elsewhere on the resume. For instance, a job seeker who states that he or she led sales at a national firm needs to be sure that employer and accomplishment are listed in the employment section. “If you make a claim, you better back it up further down the resume,” Augustine says.

Job seekers may also make the mistake of focusing too much on their own needs and wants, Augustine says. “That’s not going to help you get a job,” she explains. Use your objective statement or summary to focus on how your skills can benefit the employer and meet its needs. The best way to do that is to ensure the information included matches the attributes and skills sought in the job listing.

Resume Objective Examples

While every person’s resume objective will be different, Traugutt suggests listing key details and information, such as the following example statement:

— Business development executive with more than 10 years of experience in the financial services industry. Skilled in building strong business partnerships, which have contributed to accelerated revenue growth and market share expansion.

The objective will vary depending on where someone is in their career as well. Augustine offers this example for someone seeking an entry-level financial analyst position:

— Recent graduate of a top-tier university with a bachelor’s degree in finance and two years’ worth of internships and co-ops developing and analyzing cost models, performing quality assurance reviews and learning how to build process solutions to improve forecast accuracy and compliance for internal and external clients in the defense and cybersecurity industry.

Midcareer professionals should place emphasis on their experience and accomplishments. Augustine suggests crafting a statement like the following:

— Respected human resources professional with more than 15 years of experience leading operations, projects and staff in health care organizations. Proven track record in guiding sizable, cross-functional teams in the design, redesign and launch of cutting-edge business solutions, driving greater efficiencies, engagement and revenues. Expert presenter, negotiator and businessperson; able to forge solid relationships with strategic partners and build consensus across multiple organizational levels.

[See: 16 Low-Stress Jobs.]

It can also be wise to include bulleted keywords under the objective statement, particularly for electronically submitted resumes that will go through an automatic scanning process. These bullets may include professional credentials, proficiency with software or equipment or keywords mentioned in the job description. For instance, hiring managers for a human resources listing may be looking for the words “payroll administration” or “employee relations.”

More from U.S. News

10 Ways to Perfect Your Personal Brand

10 Ways Social Media Can Help You Land a Job

How to Change Careers Successfully

Resume Objective Tips and Examples originally appeared on usnews.com