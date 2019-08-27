Researchers Suggest New Ways Countries Can Fight Against Online Hate Speech

In a world where hate speech travels online, incentivizing groups in various global communities, lawmakers and social media companies face…

In a world where hate speech travels online, incentivizing groups in various global communities, lawmakers and social media companies face an increasingly difficult task of tracking the activity.

The United States lags behind other countries in establishing effective policies against online abuse on social media, while nations like France are asking social media companies to commit to a hate-free internet. The answer to effective policymaking in this sphere, however, may lie in understanding the way hate messages connect with one another around the Globe, new research shows.

Social media companies need to break and divide global clusters of online hate by following the path of hate speech and its connection throughout platforms, says a team of researchers from the George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Together with researchers at the University of Miami, the group of experts created a model that correlates various online hate centers in the world, groupings the researchers call clusters.

[MORE: The World Says It Needs Global Internet Standards]

The team looked at several communities on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Snapchat and gathered data on how one hate group in one part of the planet connects to others of similar ideologies in other parts of the globe, through the same platform or through a different social media platform. The result — the first map of what online hate looks like.

“We always hear these stories of how this person who did this shooting was inspired by this type of hate, but the question was: what did the online world of hate look like?” says Neil Johnson, professor of physics at the George Washington University and leader of the research.

The team then used insights from its online hate mapping and developed four intervention strategies that social media platforms could implement. According to the researchers, social media companies would need to:

— Reduce the power and number of large online hate clusters by banning the smaller clusters that feed into them.

— Dismantle online hate groups by randomly banning a small group of individual users so that the global cluster network could fall apart.

— Set large clusters against one another by supporting anti-hate clusters in identifying and directly engaging with hate clusters.

— Establish intermediary large groups to engage with hate groups to help bring out the differences in ideologies between them and make them begin to question their stance.

In addition, Johnson says these strategies should be adopted on a global scale and simultaneously across all platforms, by focusing on groups and not on individuals spreading hate, as they are not relevant and don’t explain a phenomenon.

“When trying to explain how water boils, the last thing you want to do is try to explain what each molecule is doing,” he says. “You will never be able to come up with the idea that bubbles form that interconnect and make the cup of tea or coffee boil.”

The researchers also noticed that clusters have a way of adapting and regrouping on other platforms when banned on one, or even use different languages to avoid detection.

Evidence shows hate speech is spreading online at a rapid pace. In 2018 and for the first time in eight years, a report by the Southern Poverty Law Center listed hate groups being present in all 50 U.S. states, a 20% increase since 2014. Mass killings have been linked to online hate activities, while governments around the world are trying to fight hate speech online with policies and new advancements in technology.

More from U.S. News

The World Says It Needs Global Internet Standards

The 25 Best Countries in the World

French Wrestle with Tackling ‘Fake News’ with Proposed Law

Researchers Suggest New Ways Countries Can Fight Against Online Hate Speech originally appeared on usnews.com