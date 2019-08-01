Report: A quarter of Washington NFL team’s business staff has left since December

Around 40 business employees of Washington’s NFL team have left the organization since the December departure of Brian Lafemina, the…

Around 40 business employees of Washington’s NFL team have left the organization since the December departure of Brian Lafemina, the president of business operations and chief operating, according to the Washington Post.

Owner Daniel Snyder fired Lafemina after he had been in the role for only eight months. The departed employees include those who worked in suite sale sponsorships, marketing, graphics and the website, representing roughly a quarter of the team’s business operations base. who primarily left frustrated with Lafemina’s firing.

“Everyone who left was looking to leave,” said an ex-employee who spoke with the Post on the condition on anonymity. “Maybe five of them left because they had a better opportunity. All those other people were looking to get out as fast as they could.”

Team officials suggested to the Post the recent turnover is not any different from other teams that make changes at the top, and that several people have been hired to replace those who departed.…