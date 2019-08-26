Reminiscence Therapy: Bringing Memories Back to Life

What if, instead of languishing in front of a TV, people with dementia could step inside elaborately constructed sets designed…

What if, instead of languishing in front of a TV, people with dementia could step inside elaborately constructed sets designed to help them rekindle their pasts?

No, it’s not a fantasy, nor a scene out of “Pleasantville.” Across the country, some residential and adult day programs are diving deeply into the concept of reminiscence therapy — which uses photos, music, memorabilia and other tools — by creating immersive environments painstakingly designed to replicate moments from the distant past, when older people who now have dementia were teens or young adults in their prime.

The idea? To spark long-term memory that, perplexingly, is sometimes still tucked away in people with dementia.

In Chula Vista, California, a building has been transformed into a 9,000-square-foot indoor time capsule of a 1950s town. Launched in 2018, Glenner Town Square, an interactive senior day care center, currently has about 78 participants enrolled, many in their early 80s. Professional caregivers guide them through a series of storefronts: a diner with a jukebox where meals are served, an old-fashioned clinic with a registered nurse, a barber and beauty shop, a pet store, a movie theater playing classics, for example.

In the city hall, outfitted with vintage desks and manual typewriters, a former accountant taps into memories of her working years, performing never-forgotten tasks and reawakening a sense of purpose; staff engage with her as if she were the real town accountant. In the museum, curated by the San Diego Air & Space Museum, large model airplanes hang from the ceiling, sparking a flood of recollections for veterans with dementia, which, for one daughter, was particularly emotional, having never heard her father talk so freely about his military experience, says Scott Tarde, Glenner Town Square CEO. Other memory-jogging activities include: tinkering with a 1959 T-Bird in the garage; browsing old-fashioned clothing and accessories at the ’50s-style department store, reminiscing about styles of yesteryear. Cost: $95 a day.

“It definitely made sense to me to create an environment that resonated strongly with people,” Tarde says, “instead of just four walls and a television.”

Outlook: intriguing. There is no cure for dementia, an umbrella term for the array of neurodegenerative conditions that can cause significant problems with memory, speech, thinking and behavior. Approximately 50 million people worldwide are living with it. Alzheimer’s disease is far and away the most common form, and by 2060, U.S. rates of Alzheimer’s and related dementias are projected to more than double. “Unfortunately, despite billions and billions in money spent by the federal government and by pharmaceutical companies, we still do not have what we call a disease-modifying agent for Alzheimer’s disease — meaning something that really changes the course of the illness,” says geriatric psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Bateman, a co-investigator at the Indiana Alzheimer Disease Center.

Bateman and other experts are intrigued by pioneering facilities that incorporate reminiscence therapy within specially designed environments — a bright spot in a pretty frustrating period in the dementia field. Quality-of-life initiatives have become increasingly vital as drugs to reverse disease or markedly ease symptoms aren’t panning out. “It’s cutting edge and it’s exciting work,” Bateman says. “One of the great pieces about the concept is that it really focuses on maintaining the dignity and the humanity of people with dementia, which can often be lost.”

Immersive reminiscence therapy started in the 2000s with a unique Dutch village called Hogewey. The entire gated town is actually an imaginatively conceived long-term care facility. The inhabitants all have severe dementia, and are cared for by staffers who wear street clothes on-site, instead of uniforms. Group homes resemble housing of past decades and residents can move about the village’s supermarket, barbershop, restaurant, courtyard and other amenities.

The notion that people with dementia could continue living seemingly independent lives, enjoying the outdoors and making their own choices in a familiar, stigma-free setting — instead of being largely restricted to a nursing home — captured worldwide media attention, and that of dementia-care innovators in the U.S. That this village sparked social engagement rather than the isolation so common among those with dementia stood out as a big advantage.

People suffering from dementia tend to withdraw from social engagements, conversations and everyday activities, explains Dr. Esther Oh, an associate professor in the division of geriatric medicine and gerontology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Reminiscence therapy, however, “really draws them out of [their] shell,” says Oh, “because they’re able to tap into their past and things they’re very familiar with.”

The approach may also counteract boredom. “One of the reasons why we have a lot of behavioral problems with dementia, quite frankly, is boredom,” Oh adds. “There’s nothing to do. They get very agitated. Occupying them with activities and things that really speak to their senses and their memory is a nonpharmacological method to alleviate some of the behavioral symptoms.”

In March 2019, Margaret Nagy-Lagnese and her brother moved their 87-year-old mother, who has Alzheimer’s, into Lantern of Chagrin Valley, one of a trio of long-term care facilities in Ohio designed to resemble the communities of residents’ younger years. A few months in, they’re satisfied with their decision.

Recalling familiar sights. When residents walk out their front doors to the porch, day is dawning with puffy, white clouds overhead. The grass is golf-course perfect. They enjoy a view complete with home sidings painted in familiar colors evoking sights of their youth. As the sun slowly sets, streetlights come on, easing residents into their nighttime routines.

But that sunlit sky? It’s actually an LED-brightened and dimming ceiling. That luscious lawn? Textured green carpeting. Within the Main Street “storefronts,” the focus isn’t on retail but instead on structured activities for the long-term care residents with dementia, who range from ages 64 to 99.

“It’s amazing,” Nagy-Lagnese says. “I laugh because my mom will say, ‘It’s really bright today — I need to go get my sunglasses to sit outside.'”

Certain amenities on indoor Main Street are especially effective at helping residents connect to their pasts — and to other people. For Nagy-Lagnese’s mother, her small front porch allows her to invite fellow residents and visitors to stay and chat, awakening her lifelong bent for socializing. The nondenominational chapel enables the deeply religious Hungarian immigrant to maintain that piece of her identity.

Emerging evidence. Reminiscence therapy can take place anytime, anywhere, using objects from past eras to spark moments of crystal clarity. It’s early to expect hard data on the effectiveness of immersive environments, but the core aspect of reminiscence therapy is backed by still-emerging evidence. “Reminiscence can be a good fit for people with dementia as it provides an opportunity to concentrate on those memories that are more intact, and focus on what that person can remember, rather than memory that is impaired,” says Laura O’Philbin, a researcher with the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. She co-authored a 2018 Cochrane systematic review of studies on reminiscence therapy, which found that while its effects can vary, depending on how and where it’s administered, “reminiscence can benefit people with dementia in the domains of quality of life, communication, mood and cognition,” she says, even if the benefits are small.

Not all reminiscence therapy is created equal, and definitions and practices aren’t universal, making it difficult to draw strong conclusions. “For example, some approaches involve individual therapy facilitated by a clinical psychologist, while others were a small group listening to music from the past once a week,” O’Philbin says. “In my experience, people living with dementia typically really enjoy reminiscence and can feel a sense of pride when discussing their past. Different prompts stimulate animated discussion, and caregivers often learn something new about the person with dementia in the process.”

However, not everyone may enjoy or be comfortable discussing the past. “For some, reminiscence may trigger memories that cause distress or upset. Although we found no evidence of this in our Cochrane review, it does occur,” O’Philbin explains. Reminiscence facilitators must be prepared to manage negative responses sensitively, she says, and it can help to speak with a trusted relative or friend beforehand.

A simpler time. Immersive reminiscence environments rekindle the past in other ways, too. In Overland Park, Kansas, Mandy Shoemaker and her sister-in-law Michala Gibson, a nurse, always loved the idea of Hogewey, the Dutch dementia village. For local families, they envisioned a more familiar, farm-like environment. So Prairie Farmstead was born.

Two group homes sit on the farmstead. Eight residents with dementia live in each one and are overseen by professional caregivers.

“I would consider a lot of what we do reminiscence therapy,” Shoemaker says, “because it evokes feelings from people’s childhood.” A barn with farm equipment, tractors, tools to sort, local farmers coming in to visit and greenery everywhere all feel familiar. Not to mention the animals.

Checking the chicken coop and finding newly laid eggs makes adults with dementia feel productive. The mini-pig, two full-grown goats and ducks waddling in a line make them smile. “We have a little baby goat right now, and he’s literally five days old,” Shoemaker says. “The kind of joy that residents experience because of him is much more similar to the joy that you would feel as a child.”

Martha Granstrom, born and raised in Kansas, was Prairie Farmstead’s first resident. She lived at the Farmstead for about eight months, until her death in late 2018. She loved it, says Diane Conner, her daughter. Animals always mattered to Granstrom, notes Conner, describing a childhood filled with creatures nurtured by her mother. Decades later, it was Conner’s turn to look out for her mom, who now had dementia. A bad experience with an institutional facility spurred Conner to find a better place. She recalls the ankle bracelet her mother had to wear, and a series of falls and other disturbing events. At that facility, the overriding emphasis was on keeping dementia patients quiet, calm and under control — and thus, easier to manage, she says. So Conner hired an outside caregiver to watch over her mom 24/7 when she couldn’t be at the facility herself.

When she later found Prairie Farmstead, the difference was palpable. “They want you to be interacting,” Connor says. “They want you to be outside. They want you to help cook. They want you to have daily chores. They want you to have a purposeful life.”

