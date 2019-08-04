Reasons to Attend Law School Admissions Events

Every year, dozens of law school recruitment forums are held throughout the country that provide a great resource for current…

Every year, dozens of law school recruitment forums are held throughout the country that provide a great resource for current and future law school applicants to familiarize themselves with different schools, the admission process, life in school and the work of an attorney.

Some of these forums, such as the ones organized by the Law School Admission Council, or LSAC, feature more than 100 schools, while others, such as the National Black Pre-Law Conference and Law Fair, are a little more intimate and oriented toward specific student organizations. Finally, most big universities hold law school recruiting events on campus (sometimes as part of a larger-scale graduate school event), so if you’re interested, check out your school’s calendar. Even if your school doesn’t host such an event, many schools allow students from other schools to participate, so consider checking out the larger schools in your area.

[Read: 10 Mistakes That Can Keep You Out of Law School.]

With classes, exams, extracurricular activities and maybe even an internship or a part-time job on your plate, you might wonder whether attending one of these forums is worth the time and effort. Here are a few reasons why you should make the trip:

Forums aren’t limited to schmoozing, listening and one-on-one interactions. Many forums — the LSAC ones in particular — offer workshops and panels that allow you ask questions, listen to those presented by others and even take self-assessment tests. This is all aimed at getting you better acquainted with the admissions process, from taking the LSAT to navigating financial aid.

Law schools aren’t created equal, and having the opportunity to talk to representatives (and sometimes alumni and students) from different schools will give you a unique opportunity to compare and contrast them. This is especially valuable if you already have your sights set on a particular, somewhat-niche area of the law, such as sports and entertainment or immigration law, and want to learn more about specific schools’ programs in the field.

While the connections you make at these events won’t, by themselves, get you into law school, they could give you a leg up in the application process. Many schools send admissions officers and members of the admissions committee to the events, and if you leave a good impression, don’t be surprised if they ask you for your resume (which, of course, means that you should bring a few copies to hand out).

The forums are also a great opportunity to meet prospective law students. Most incoming law students move to a new city knowing very little about it or their classmates, and making a few connections with like-minded people can help you find roommates, friends and study partners before the first day of school.

[Read: 4 Final Steps Before Submitting Law School Applications.]

Finally, this is your opportunity to learn about schools. There’s only so much you can learn about a law school from its website, and hitting a couple of tables that you hadn’t considered before might change your outlook on a specific school or opportunities in a particular region or area of the law.

Now that you’re all fired up for your upcoming forum, here area few tips to make the most of it:

— Plan. With 100-plus schools in attendance and workshops and panels scattered throughout the day, you can’t feasibly visit all tables. Consult your map and have at least some idea of where you’re going and when.

— Dress professionally. Suits aren’t necessary, but business casual attire (at least) is recommended. As discussed, a school representative might take a shining to you, but that’s highly unlikely if you show up in shorts.

— Bring a briefcase or professional bag (but not a tote bag). You will be handed dozens of brochures and folders, and you’ll want to keep your hands free for handshakes and note-taking.

— Find the middle ground between making a good impression and being pushy. Engage, ask insightful questions (as opposed to asking about the school’s ranking or your admission chances), and follow up via email if you’re handed a business card. But don’t force your information or resume on the school’s representative unless you’re asked to, or embark on a two-minute monologue on how great you are and why the school should take you.

[Read: How to Answer Tough Law School Interview Questions.]

These forums can certainly be overwhelming, but with the aforementioned advice in mind, you can make the most of it. At the very least you’ll depart with some swag items, from pens to stress balls to phone cases. And who doesn’t like free stuff?

Still have questions about law school forums? Send them to lawadmissionslowdown@usnews.com.

More from U.S. News

How Long Is Law School and What Is It Like?

10 Law Schools Where You Can Pay Off Your Debt

10 Mistakes That Can Keep You Out of Law School

Reasons to Attend Law School Admissions Events originally appeared on usnews.com