Questions You Should be Prepared to Answer as a Job Reference

In the wake of high-profile news about employee bad behavior, including the #MeToo movement and workplace sexual harassment, recruiters and hiring managers are instituting or adding more rigor to their reference checks. Many organizations are instituting or conducting more thorough reference checks via phone or online on new job candidates.

Reference questions are a tremendously powerful tool to help employers understand whether they’re bringing on board the best candidate for the role. Reference checks are also one of the best ways for them to learn about the soft skills that are increasingly becoming more important in the workplace. Being a reference is also a great way to expand your networking pool and to stay in tune with industry hiring needs and recruitment discussions.

If a previous employee or colleague reaches out for permission to list you as a reference, here are some reference check questions you should be prepared to answer:

— Does the candidate have interpersonal skills?

— Is this person adaptable and a good problem-solver?

— Does the candidate demonstrate high standards and positive values?

— Is your colleague professional and committed to their field of expertise?

— How does this applicant stand out from the crowd?

— What are some areas for improvement?

— Would you hire or work with this candidate again?

— Would you be open to considering a new role yourself?

Companies are relying on information from reference check questions to avoid hiring candidates who are disruptive in the workplace, bullies or those who fail to abide by ethical and other workplace protocols. And with the rise of artificial intelligence and the skills needed to support new systems, employers are looking beyond work history and accomplishments and are specifically probing for more insights on the top soft skills needed in today’s workplace, including collaboration, adaptability and problem-solving.

What should you do if you are asked to give a reference? What kind of reference check questions can you expect? Along with some examples of employee reference questions you can expect, here are some tips on ways you can prepare to provide helpful information.

Does the Candidate Have Interpersonal Skills?

Does your colleague excel at listening to and communicating with others? Are they a relationship-builder? Consider how well the candidate communicates important information, keeps others up to date or manages relationships with co-workers. It’s always good to consider an example of when they resolved a situation with a customers or prospects.

Is This Person Adaptable and a Good Problem-Solver?

As AI continues to take over routine tasks in the workplace, the jobs that remain require applicants who can demonstrate soft skills like flexibility and decision-making. Do they accept feedback without getting defensive? How well do they exhibit creativity and self-control under stress? Be prepared to describe how a candidate managed a specific project or dealt with a change.

Does the Candidate Demonstrate High Standards and Positive Values?

Did your colleague demonstrate a commitment to high standards and other positive values? Do they treat others with respect? When it comes to personal values, employers want to know more than whether their future employee shows up on time or completes projects. Recruiters are looking for candidates with a high degree of personal integrity. They are also looking for people who treat others with respect.

Is Your Colleague Professional and Committed to Their Field of Expertise?

Reference seekers will want to know if you view the candidate as committed to their field of expertise. Do they pay attention to details, learn new skills and stay on top of technologies that are required and industry best practices? Employers want to hire people who are committed to lifelong learning.

How Does This Applicant Stand Out From the Crowd?

Because there’s often many candidates competing for the same position, hiring managers want to know what is unique about this applicant. Consider and be ready to share your colleague’s biggest strengths. What makes him or her special? You might be asked to share how you think that might translate in the new role they’re applying for.

What Are Some Areas for Improvement?

Conversely, in what areas could your colleague do better? If you’re concerned about giving negative feedback, try framing the answers in a more positive light, such as: “Bob has worked on developing his communication skills in order to advance to the next career level.”

Would You Hire or Work With This Candidate Again?

Your answer to this question could help the hiring manager make their final decision to hire your ex-colleague. If you were involved in the hiring of this person, share your rationale.

Would You Be Open to Considering a New Role Yourself?

Increasingly in this tight labor market, recruiters and hiring managers are sourcing for new candidates at every opportunity and conversation. Don’t be taken aback if you’re asked whether you’d be open to considering a move.

How to Give a Good Reference

Consider your feedback an opportunity to help both the employer and the job candidate find the best fit possible, as well as to provide insights that will help the employee be more successful if they’re hired. It’s also an occasion to provide a thorough, candid portrait of a candidate’s character, emotional intelligence and other soft skills — for example, their ability to easily adapt to challenges and communicate well with co-workers and customers.

What if you don’t have anything positive to say, or there is negative information that might be important to convey? The benefit of online reference solutions is that they can provide a layer of confidentiality to references. You’re asked to rate the candidate and provide insight, however your responses will be reported together with other references so your individual responses will not be attributable to you. But if you’re asked to provide a more traditional phone-based reference, you should know that it’s one of the myths about reference-checking that saying anything negative about a job candidate opens the door to a defamation lawsuit. Most states offer immunity or “conditional privilege” to a reference provider — if the information provided about the job candidate is true. You should also make sure that your feedback is relevant and is not related to any personal likes or dislikes.

In addition, questions asked of you should be related to the job role. You should not respond to inappropriate reference check questions about marital status, race, religion, sexual orientation or other factors that are not relevant.

