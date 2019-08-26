Prepare Answers to Frequently Asked Medical School Interview Questions

Before you relax too much after you’ve finished researching medical schools and submitted the last of your medical school applications,…

Before you relax too much after you’ve finished researching medical schools and submitted the last of your medical school applications, remember that it’s now time to prepare for interviews.

First of all, let me stress the importance of answering questions with sincerity. Canned or overly practiced answers are not appreciated by most admissions committee members. On the other hand, if you don’t practice some interview questions, the tricky ones may throw you off balance.

When you are given a trick question, don’t panic. Stop to consider it and gather your thoughts. You can say, “That’s a good question. I could see it answered in a number of ways.”

The following are some common questions that you may want to be prepared for ahead of your medical school interview.

If Multiple Medical Schools Accepted You, How Would You Make Your Decision?

You should have a set of criteria ready to help answer this question, which might include items like evaluating early patient encounters, close relationships with faculty members, strong community involvement and research opportunities for students.

Not every school will equally offer those four qualities. Each school will have its strengths, and you will know what those strengths are from reading each website.

A list for another school might include considering a diverse student body, opportunities for global health rotations and encouragement to participate in the politics or business of health care. If you want to be accepted to that school, make certain you list criteria that match what it offers.

Here’s what you don’t want to do: Offer a generic answer that would fit any medical school. You wouldn’t want to say, “This school will train me to be a wonderful physician with good communication and technical skills.” The problem with an answer like that is that it could apply to any medical school, and you will be perceived as a candidate who did little to prepare for the interview.

Know beforehand what is unique about each school and how those characteristics connect to your interests and career goals. In the event you are accepted to multiple schools, knowing these key differences will help you make a decision.

What Have You Done During Your College Years That Has Been Most Helpful in Your Personal Development?

To answer this question, you might describe a volunteer project, service commitment, team sport or some other activity that you included on your application. List characteristics from that activity that are consistent with being a top-notch physician.

Rather than just providing adjectives, describe what you saw, heard and did so that the interviewer can picture you in that activity and feel your passion about your decisions and what you experienced. Relate a story about your involvement in the activity.

Recently, I was helping a student consider his application and he couldn’t think of anything special about himself or any of his life experiences. I challenged him to think about one of his community experiences or shadowing activities and describe what he had observed.

He told me about an elderly woman who did not have insurance for the care she needed and how he translated for a patient who did not speak English. He shared with me the story of a person who had waited too long to seek care out of both fear and financial concerns.

He described each of these examples in detail and shared what he wished he could have done to help them, what he saw the preceptor do and what he hoped the future might hold for patients in similar situations. By the end of our conversation, he had come up with multiple outstanding examples.

What Bias Have You Overcome?

Questions that require self-reflection are common during the interview process because it is important for individuals to understand their biases. Practice describing one of your own that you have confronted in yourself.

For example, I grew up in the rural Midwest with little exposure to people living in other parts of the country. I had the misconception that those on the East Coast were not as friendly.

But then I met Francie, my dearest friend, in the freshman dorm. Francie was from New York City and she was always cheerful and upbeat. Her inclusive style, organizational talent for get-togethers and willingness to encourage others taught me that we are each individuals no matter where we grow up.

That lesson has been reinforced regardless of where I have moved or lived. Be honest about your own biases and identify a way in which you have grown.

How Do You Manage Your Time When You Have Competing Demands and Priorities?

The best way to answer this question is to think of a situation you can describe in a balanced way. For example, if you are describing how you manage demanding coursework and a part-time job, talk about what you’ve given up, such as video games, to make room for your priorities.

Avoid talking about strategies that are not sustainable in the long term, such as staying up all night. The admissions committee is interested in hearing how you prioritized your responsibilities, maintained a reliable schedule, monitored your progress, kept others informed and other strategies that helped you be successful.

How Would Your Peers Describe You? What Would Your Siblings Say About You?

These questions are meant to pull out the real you. If you’re not certain what peers and siblings would say, ask them before you go to the medical school interview.

Generally they will give you an honest list of positives and negatives. Even if you haven’t asked them, you can examine your own life for strengths and weaknesses and come up with a couple examples for each.

What you do not want to do is offer a list of adjectives that could apply to nearly every medical school applicant. Rather, for a memorable impact, tell a short story about your experiences to describe your character.

Being real, honest, caring and willing to learn are qualities that can come through in the stories about your experiences.

What Mistake Have You Learned From?

Medical school interviewers commonly ask questions that require students to reflect deeply not only about their successes but also about their mistakes and how they learned from them. One way to think about this question is to recall your involvement in an activity or organization, that in retrospect, you might have swapped out of for another or simply omitted during your undergraduate years.

My best advice to you is to prepare ahead of time by thinking about your stories, experiences and observations of life; to practice your interview, using hard questions, with multiple people beforehand; and to participate in a real conversation with the interviewer by not talking too long and by letting the interviewer engage in the conversation.

The bottom line is that the interviewer is looking for transparency, humility and even perhaps an ability to laugh at yourself. You want the interviewer to be able to picture you not only as a successful medical student but also as a real person he or she would like to get to know better.

