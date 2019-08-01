Home » Latest News » Perspecta snags Knight Point…

Perspecta snags Knight Point Systems in $250M buy

Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline

August 1, 2019, 2:47 PM

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) made a big splash Thursday with its purchase of Reston-based cybersecurity firm Knight Point Systems LLC. 

The $250 million buy provides the Chantilly-based firm with expanded cyber and cloud management solutions, which are seen as essential to the growing demand for digital transformation in the federal market, as more agencies embrace agile development and DevSecOps strategies. 

The move also represents the first independent purchase for the company, following its own debut as a spinoff of the U.S. public sector business of Tysons-based DXC Technology, fused with Colorado-based KeyPoint Government Solutions and Chantilly-based Vencore Inc., in May 2018. 

Mac Curtis, Perspecta president and CEO, said in a call with Washington Business Journal that he was drawn to Knight Point both for the strength of its capabilities and the potential for its offerings and culture to drive growth for Perspecta.

