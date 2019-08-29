Parents Need to Balance Obesity Worries With a Holistic Health Focus

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 5 children are affected by obesity and are at…

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 5 children are affected by obesity and are at risk for health problems, including diabetes, heart disease, fatty liver and orthopedic issues. At the same time, the National Eating Disorders Association warns that eating disorders are on the rise, particularly in children under 12 and in boys.

As a pediatric nutritionist, I understand the risks associated with obesity treatment and eating disorders. Parents must take a balanced approach that focuses on children’s overall health, rather than simply a number on a scale.

Recently, WW (formerly Weight Watchers) launched Kurbo, a diet app for kids aged 8 to 17, which allows them to track food intake, exercise minutes and goals for weight loss. Although WW says the app focuses on health overall, while also being an effective tool for weight loss, targeting a child or teen who is developing both physically and emotionally is off the mark, increasing the risk for disordered eating and a dysfunctional relationship with food and one’s own body.

Parents who are concerned about their child must be careful around the topic of weight. Instead, self-reflect and look at the big picture: Is this a normal growth transition? Is my home environment and family lifestyle supportive of my child’s health? In my professional experience, these are the fundamental contributors to a child’s health and areas where families can improve.

Parents Are the Nutritional Gatekeepers

Parents choose and prepare food in the home. They set the schedule and rules for eating. And, they set expectations for eating outside of the home.

Over time, they can help mold healthy habits, such as regular physical activity and sleep patterns. They are also responsible for modeling attitudes about foods, eating and body image.

Childhood Development Is a Delicate Process

Throughout childhood, kids are physically changing while developing their relationship with food and their bodies. Often, in preparation for a growth spurt, preteens gain weight, especially around the midsection; and girls in particular can expect some weight gain specific to certain areas of the body, such as hips, thighs and breasts, that’s related to normal development. Meanwhile, kids are developing the emotional blueprint of their self-esteem and body image.

“The body is changing rapidly and we want to reassure females during this time that this is a normal part of growth,” says Angela Lemond, a registered dietitian nutritionist and co-founder of Lemond Nutrition in Texas. “Girls already feel self-conscious.” The best approach is to be reassuring, let your child know that weight changes are normal and talk about what a healthy lifestyle entails, she says.

Experts agree that heavy children are at higher risk for fat shaming and bullying, which may increase the risk for unhealthy dieting and eating disorders. Placing any child on a weight loss diet, no matter their size or shape, has the potential to cause havoc during this sensitive, developmental time.

“The ‘pressure to be thin’ is one of the greatest risk factors for the development of an eating disorder, and studies show that body dissatisfaction can start as early as age 6,” says Wendy Sterling, a registered dietitian and co-author of “How to Nourish Your Child Through an Eating Disorder.”

“Putting kids on diets teaches them that something is wrong with their body as is,” Sterling says. “This challenges their self-worth, interferes with the development of self-esteem, creates confusing and chaotic messages about how to fuel a growing body, and makes children more susceptible (to) the development of an eating disorder.”

It’s Not About Form, It’s About Function

Child obesity is determined by a set of numbers and a calculation called the body mass index, or BMI. It’s not a perfect number and doesn’t show the range of factors that speak to a child’s overall health. For example, if a teen is a muscular athlete, based on their BMI, they may be classified as overweight, even though the teen is very fit. Alternatively, a child may be a picky eater and deficient in nutrients, even though the child’s BMI indicates his or her weight is “normal.”

While BMI can point to potential health concerns, it is more realistic to look at a child’s growth over time. More importantly, we need to appreciate that a child can be heavy (or bigger) and healthy. And, a child can be thin, or normal weight, and unhealthy.

Do Weight Loss Programs for Kids Actually Work?

There’s scant research that indicates weight loss diets in children are effective. There is little evidence that tracking what foods one eats has any impact in terms of changing long term dietary behaviors, says Leslie Mattimore, a registered dietitian with Boston Children’s Optimal Wellness for Life program.

Many nutrition professionals avoid the weight loss diet approach, myself included. Instead, the whole family is encouraged to focus on health behaviors. “Regardless of size, shape, gender or age, all family members should be following a lifestyle that promotes health,” Lemond says. “We like to tell the child and parents that the entire family should be living the same way, and we often make the same goals for each family member.”

Mattimore agrees. “It’s about more than just the food,” she says. When interventions are focused only on the child, that can result in kids developing unhealthy relationships with food. “While interventions that involve the whole family can help everyone develop healthy lifelong habits, regardless of their weight, Mattimore says.

For those children who experience severe complications due to weight, the research also supports a focus on lifestyle changes. Even without weight loss, lifestyle changes such as routine physical activity may help with managing associated conditions like high blood pressure or diabetes, according to a review of treatment options for severe obesity in children and teens published last year in the journal Obesity.

Unhealthy Habits Begin Early

When parents aren’t informed about nutrition, feeding and healthy habits, the whole family can get off track. For instance, when young children are offered sweets too early, they may develop a strong preference for those types of foods or flavors. Or, if they are encouraged to eat more food or finish their meal, they may learn to overeat rather than tune in to their appetite cues.

When the pudgy phase hits, parents may react by restricting access to indulgent foods. This may trigger kids to sneak food. Good parenting around food and establishing healthy habits throughout childhood are the keys to raising a healthy child.

Target the Parent, Not the Child

If we want to help kids, we need to help their parents first. In my experience, prevention and treatment look a lot alike, but the timing makes all the difference. When parents are educated early and often about nutrition, feeding and development, they have a better handle on what it takes to nourish and nurture a child, regardless of their shape or size.

From infant nutrition education delivered in birthing hospitals and parent-focused online education in the pediatrician’s office to delivering preventive education in the workplace, there are many opportunities to empower parents with the information they need to successfully raise healthy kids.

Parents are the change-makers, not the child, and certainly not an app.

