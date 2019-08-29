Paleo Diet and Heart Disease: Is There a Connection?

For all those Paleo diet devotees, I have some bad news to share. According to a recent study published in…

For all those Paleo diet devotees, I have some bad news to share. According to a recent study published in the European Journal of Nutrition, those individuals following the Paleo diet had higher levels of a compound that’s associated with an increased risk of heart disease, compared to those following a more traditional diet. Called trimethylamine-n-oxide (TMAO), this important biomarker is produced in the gut.

Furthermore, the Paleo group in the study had less beneficial gut bacteria overall, which is believed to possibly lead to long-term health consequences. According to the lead researcher, Dr. Angela Genoni, “The Paleo diet excludes all grains and we know that whole grains are a fantastic source of resistant starch and many other fermentable fibers that are vital to the health of your gut microbiome.”

An important thing to note, however, is that the study’s sample size is small. Just 44 Paleo dieters and 47 traditional dieters were studied. In addition, the three-day diet records were self-reported. As a nutrition expert, I always prefer studies conducted on larger sample sizes and where diets are controlled. So, I for one am not ready to conclude that this diet will be harmful to our microbiome, but on the other hand, I will continue to be skeptical of it since I definitely have other concerns.

What is the Paleo Diet?

Basically, it’s a way of eating that’s supposed to be similar to the way that our ancestors of the Paleo Age ate. That means staying away from processed/refined foods, legumes (including peanuts), grains and dairy. In other words, anything that cavemen couldn’t eat during the hunting and gathering times should not be eaten now. Hmmm?

This is what always throws me off with the diet because:

1. Cavemen didn’t live long 2. Are you telling me that all Paleo followers aren’t going to Starbucks?

Seriously, I really don’t understand why a diet would restrict so many foods that have health benefits, especially heart health. Research will support that whole grains — as well as legumes/beans — are associated with a decreased risk of cardiovascular disease. We also know that consumption of high-fiber foods such as 100% whole grains and legumes may help decrease heart disease, prevent constipation and help stabilize blood sugars. And furthermore, many dairy foods, for example yogurt, kefir and cheese, are good sources of probiotics, which have been found to aid in digestive health.

I will admit that the one plus of the diet is that it encourages the intake of plenty of fruits and veggies, and we certainly need to be eating more of those. Grass-fed beef, fish, poultry, nuts/seeds and healthy fats are also on the approved list. But that brings up another question for me, and that is how they say “no processed foods” and yet nuts and seeds are OK. Hmmm?

Technically nuts and seeds are processed, and so are the oils they recommend. OK, so I’m a stickler for details.

As for refined sugars, I could get on board on eating less of those, but not necessarily completely denying yourself a piece of chocolate.

Is the Paleo Diet Successful for Weight Loss?

The short answer — yes. Eliminating foods you love to eat like bread, pasta, potatoes, pizza and ice cream will surely do it. Yet for how long can you really keep it up? Life without pasta? Are you kidding me? Why?

By simply eliminating food groups, what are you really learning about developing a healthy relationship with food? I might suggest a more successful, long-term plan would be to lose the diet mentality completely. Instead of demonizing foods as good or bad or eliminating foods you love, one might try simply focusing on eating foods that provide more nutritional benefits. I call it the 85/15 rule: Try and choose healthy foods 85% of the time and not worry so much about the other 15%.

Bottom line: Whether or not the Paleo diet will lead to heart disease is non-conclusive at this time. However, I still feel there are too many red flags to be a strict follower of it, and there are certainly other healthier options available.

