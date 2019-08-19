Ordinary vs Qualified Dividends: What's the Difference?

To their detriment, many investors think of dividends as monolithic. From the government’s perspective, though, there are two major types…

To their detriment, many investors think of dividends as monolithic. From the government’s perspective, though, there are two major types of dividends, and not knowing which is which can only have a negative impact on your portfolio.

Being able to discern and think intelligently about ordinary dividends versus qualified dividends is something every investor can learn fairly quickly.

Quickly learning some simple rules for what to be wary of, or what account to use when buying a certain dividend stock, is low-hanging fruit for anyone looking to optimize long-term returns.

Here’s a look from the 50,000-foot view at the two different types of dividends, and why their IRS characterization matters.

[READ 7 of the Best ETFs to Invest in Real Estate]

Ordinary vs. Qualified Dividends: Differences to Know

As you might’ve guessed, the reason intelligent investors care about how a given stock’s dividend is classified has to do with how (and to what extent) it’s taxed.

One way to remember the major distinction here is that “ordinary dividends” are taxed at ordinary income tax rates. Whatever your income tax bracket, that’s the rate you pay on ordinary dividends.

Ordinary dividends are also sometimes referred to as nonqualified or unqualified dividends.

But qualified dividends are taxed at long-term capital gains rates — and those are meaningfully lower than ordinary income tax rates, regardless of your tax bracket. If your ordinary income tax bracket has you paying:

— 10% to 15%, your tax on qualified dividends is zero.

— More than 15% to less than 37%, qualified dividends are taxed at 15%.

— For the top 37% tax bracket, qualified dividends are taxed at 20%.

Remember, with nonqualified dividends taxed as ordinary income, there’s quite a meaningful difference in what you fork over to Uncle Sam.

Now that you know the high-level breakdown of ordinary vs qualified dividends, here’s a quick look at the two dividend types, when you’ll generally encounter them, and how you can use your new knowledge to make your portfolio more tax-efficient.

Qualified Dividends

Only certain kinds of entities can pay qualified dividends. A rudimentary knowledge of these constraints can help you more quickly discern what type of payout Stock X can pay you — and even what account you might want to use if you choose to buy it.

Says Robert J. Reilly, chief investment officer at Sandy Cove Advisors, “Asset location can be as important as asset allocation.” More on that in a minute.

To receive qualified dividends:

— They must be paid by either a U.S. company, a qualified foreign corporation (one incorporated on U.S. soil or whose country signed an income tax treaty with the U.S.), or their shares must trade on an American exchange.

— They must not satisfy conditions the IRS lists as “dividends that are not qualified dividends,” which include capital gain distributions, dividends from tax-exempt corporations, and payments in lieu of dividends, to name a few.

— An investor must have held the stock for more than 60 days in the 121-day period that starts 60 days before the ex-dividend date.

While oddly phrased, these IRS rules have some real-world consequences.

One of them is: All else being equal, investments paying qualified dividends are better held in taxable accounts than those paying nonqualified dividends.

Ordinary Dividends (Unqualified/Nonqualified)

Ordinary dividends are the most common type of distribution from a corporation or a mutual fund, according to the IRS. The rationale is that they’re paid out of earnings, and are thus ordinary income to the individual taxpayer, not capital gains.

The IRS says taxpayers should assume that any dividend received from common or preferred stock is an ordinary dividend unless the paying corporation or mutual fund tells you otherwise.

[READ 9 Long-Term Dividend Stocks for Retirees]

Certain types of companies or situations simply aren’t eligible for the lower tax rates offered by qualified dividends. This includes capital gains distributions, payouts from REITs, MLPs, LLPs and other pass-through vehicles.

Payments in lieu of dividends, foreign dividends unless otherwise noted, and dividends received and used under a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) are all taxed at the higher rates as well.

“Interest income and short-term capital gains are normally treated as ordinary income” to boot, says Peter Creedon, chief executive officer and financial planner at Crystal Brook Advisors in New York.

Again, knowing this can help you easily pick which account you want to use to buy a certain income investment.

“For tax sensitive clients, holding investments that pay ordinary dividends (REITs, taxable bonds) in an IRA or other tax deferred account is preferable,” Reilly says. Like IRAs, 401(k) accounts can also be used for this purpose.

Ordinary vs. Qualified Dividends: The Bottom Line

Imagine how much extra money has been unnecessarily doled out to Uncle Sam because investors bought REITs yielding 10% — but did so in a taxable account!

On the one hand, qualified dividends are better than their less-qualified counterparts for a simple reason. “A qualified dividend is treated the same as a long-term capital gain and is always taxed at a lower amount than your ordinary income,” Creedon says.

On the other hand, pass-through entities like REITs, which avoid paying corporate-level taxes by passing through at least 90% of their income to shareholders, can usually offer much higher pre-tax yields.

Admittedly, a high dividend doesn’t mean a good investment. Often shares have fallen rapidly, or a dividend cut is widely expected, or the company is neglecting growth prospects — but that’s a topic for another article.

[See: 7 of the Best Bond ETFs to Buy Now]

Follow Warren Buffett’s Advice

While all this information is certainly useful, and an investor who knows it is wiser and better-suited than one who doesn’t, investment decisions should rarely if ever be made based on how much you’ll be taxed on a dividend payment.

Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett, in a famous op-ed for the New York Times in 2012, proposed a fun thought experiment. Supposed a trusted and admired friend approaches you with an investment idea he’s enthusiastic about.

“Would your reply possibly be this? ‘Well, it all depends on what my tax rate will be on the gain you’re saying we’re going to make. If the taxes are too high, I would rather leave the money in my savings account, earning a quarter of 1%,'” Buffett wrote.

Point being, weighing risk versus reward is the first thing to consider in investing. If a dividend-paying stock is trading at dirt-cheap levels, the ordinary versus qualified dividends consideration should not end up being the deciding factor.

More from U.S. News

10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2019

7 Ways to Prepare Your Portfolio for a Recession

10 Dividend Stocks Up 50% This Year

Ordinary vs Qualified Dividends: What’s the Difference? originally appeared on usnews.com